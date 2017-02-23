Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF
Your video, "Spotify to debut original podcasts, FCC takes first shot at net neutrality"
will start after this message from our sponsors.
Loading video...

Spotify to debut original podcasts, FCC takes first shot at net neutrality: Tech Today

About Video

Tech Today: Spotify to debut original podcasts, FCC takes first shot at net neutrality

1:18 /

Today's most important tech stories include Spotify's debut of three exclusive podcasts, Amazon's first amendment fight and the FCC's first attempt to chip away at net neutrality.

Transcript
Transcription not available for Spotify to debut original podcasts, FCC takes first shot at net neutrality.

New releases

Video: 2017 Land Rover Discovery: Bigger, bolder, more capable than ever
2017 Land Rover Discovery: Bigger, bolder, more capable than ever
11:05 February 24, 2017
Chances are, you've seen a Land Rover Discovery and you know just what it can do. The new one has to be able to transport a family...
Play video
Video: Spotify to debut original podcasts, FCC takes first shot at net neutrality
Spotify to debut original podcasts, FCC takes first shot at net neutrality
1:18 February 24, 2017
Today's most important tech stories include Spotify's debut of three exclusive podcasts, Amazon's first amendment fight and the FCC's...
Play video
Video: This $2,500 electric range is worth the price
This $2,500 electric range is worth the price
1:12 February 24, 2017
The Electrolux EI30EF45QS isn't cheap, but this electric slide-in range cooks food so quickly and evenly that you'll consider adding...
Play video
Video: Strapping on the MSI VR One backpack PC
Strapping on the MSI VR One backpack PC
2:04 February 24, 2017
This wearable desktop is made for the HTC Vive.
Play video
Video: Alphabet suing Uber over patent theft
Alphabet suing Uber over patent theft
1:18 February 23, 2017
Alphabet filed a complaint alleging that the Uber-owned Otto stole trade secrets from its self-driving car company.
Play video
Video: The 'Farsighted' view of Trappist-1 and its Earth-like planets (Farsighted, Ep. 5)
The 'Farsighted' view of Trappist-1 and its Earth-like planets (Farsighted, Ep. 5)
45:33 February 23, 2017
The latest Farsighted show takes a look at the science and science fiction potential of the planet-rich star system that NASA and others...
Play video
Video: Air Hogs introduces FPV flying to its DR1 racing drone line
Air Hogs introduces FPV flying to its DR1 racing drone line
1:00 February 23, 2017
The palm-sized quad has a live-streaming camera in front so you can fly it by first-person view.
Play video
Video: This car for kids is smarter than your car
This car for kids is smarter than your car
1:50 February 23, 2017
The Actev Motors Arrow smart electric go-kart is for kids who want an upgrade from the Power Wheels, but it has the high-tech safety...
Play video