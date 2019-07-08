Spider-Man: Far From Home director talks postcredit scene shocks

Transcript
[MUSIC] When I think of Homecoming, I always thought that was a movie about a kid that really feels like he's ready to step up in the world, the one who's telling him no. But Far From Home is so many things have happened to Peter and there's so many unanswered questions from Endgame, I thought of it as almost like a reverse of that where Now suddenly the world is looking to him and telling him all right, good, it's ready to, it's time to step up. And now for the first time, he's not sure if he's ready to or if he's gonna be worthy. So that felt like an interesting theme to explore in a way to do something different from homecoming. I mean we knew that we wanted to end the movie with Peter's identity being revealed. We knew it had to be on TV for the whole world to see and we were like, what news outlet would that be that would publish something like this? And it kinda felt like it would be the Daily Bugle, and if it's the Daily Bugle, it's gotta be J Jonah Jameson. And once we got to that point, there was no question in anyone's mind, it's gotta be JK Simmons. But what's interesting is that his performance isn't particularly that different from [LAUGH] what it was like in the Raimi films. But now he's more recognizable as a real world person than he was in those films. So it's, I don't know, it's kind of interesting to look at how the world has changed around him. I wonder like, was he a newspaper man? What's happened? There's so many so many questions. For me. It's fun to end these movies by really just sort of painting ourselves into a corner so that we have to get creative on the next one to figure out our way out of it, but. It's actually something we haven't seen before in any Spider Man film. It's a lot like civil war in the comics. And it's also like an interesting flip of what happens at the end of the very first Iron Man. Yeah, except in spirit instead of, you know, Tony Stark choosing to reveal his identity to the world like it's done to Peter against his will. I don't wanna say anything about where we're going next. But I mean Having seen Captain Marvel and now that the world knows about Fury and the Skrulls and all of that, it's just another thing to draw from in this crazy, complicated, rich universe that's the MCU.

