Your video, "Sphero's newest robot ball, Bolt, adds new sensors and a programmable screen"
will start after this message from our sponsors.
Loading video...

CNET First Look

Sphero's newest robot ball, Bolt, adds new sensors and a programmable screen

The coding-ready Bolt is all about the extras
1:32 /
Transcript
Rolling into stores just in time for the shopping season, Sphero's latest robot toy is a familiar sequel to it's long available series of balls. But bolt has some new tricks. The transparent robot ball is still water proof But adds longer battery life, lasting up to two hours on a charge. Added light sensors and a compass give it more ways to record and trigger actions that can be programmed in Sphero's educational EDU app using Scratcher JavaScript. It also has an eight-by-eight LED display built in that can show pictures or animations. You could make your own. The ball has IR sensors too that let it interact with up to five other Sphero Bolt balls, running programs that can mean a whole room of rolling lit-up things. Sphero Bolt doesn't talk. It doesn't have a speaker or microphone. Then when pair with an Android or iPhone or iPod, it can be romote controlled or put the number of coding projects that are already exist and work for Sphero Robots. The new features are basically bonus extras, that could enable to do a whole lot more thing. Things. Bolt is kind of a hybrit. It's meant to slide easily into classrooms that already have robotics and coding and may even have invested in spherorobots before. The company sells large classroom packages with dozens of balls and a briefcase charger. Spheroball isn't exactly a next wave robot but its robot to robot communication could signal where toy robots go next. Something more interactive, and maybe, with a voice of its own.
}
Sphero Bolt

CNET Editors' Rating

Not yet rated
The $150 robot works with existing Sphero software, adds a display and is completely programmable.
Read First Take

MSRP: $150.00

Visit manufacturer site for details.

Latest Tech Industry videos

Video: Apple event will stream on Twitter, T-Mobile bolsters 5G hype
Apple event will stream on Twitter, T-Mobile bolsters 5G hype
1:13
Today's most important tech headlines include Apple's livestream broadcasting on Twitter, T-Mobile's 5G hype continues to grow and...
Play video
Video: Apple analyst on Wednesday's event, teens pick text over talk
Apple analyst on Wednesday's event, teens pick text over talk
1:33
Today's major tech stories include a set of predictions from a highly regarded Apple analyst, Black Ops 4's challenge to Fortnite and...
Play video
Video: Apple warns about price rises, Infowars banned from App Store
Apple warns about price rises, Infowars banned from App Store
1:35
In today's biggest news, Apple says US tariffs could force up its prices, Alex Jones' Infowars app faces another ban and Tesla shares...
Play video
Video: The new Chrome's best features
The new Chrome's best features
3:49
Google's browser turned 10 years old. Here's what's great about the newest iteration of Chrome.
Play video
Video: Twitter and Facebook visit Capitol Hill, Apple special event coming up
Twitter and Facebook visit Capitol Hill, Apple special event coming up
1:39
This week's biggest tech stories include Twitter and Facebook's trip to Capitol Hill, California's approval of a net neutrality bill...
Play video
Video: CNET UK Podcast 544: We debate 8K and Twitter faces the music
CNET UK Podcast 544: We debate 8K and Twitter faces the music
35:10
Tech giants face politicians as we check out the latest gadgets coming to your home -- and ask if it's time for a BlackBerry comeback.
Play video
Video: 3 hidden iPhone photography tricks
3 hidden iPhone photography tricks
1:05
These hidden features on the iPhone camera will help you get that perfect shot.
Play video
Video: 2018 iPhone XS launch event: Everything we're expecting
2018 iPhone XS launch event: Everything we're expecting
6:39
The final rumors about the three new iPhones, the Apple Watch Series 4 and the other devices we may see from Apple at the Sept. 12...
Play video