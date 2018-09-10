Sphero's newest robot ball, Bolt, adds new sensors and a programmable screen

CNET First Look
Rolling into stores just in time for the shopping season, Sphero's latest robot toy is a familiar sequel to it's long available series of balls. But bolt has some new tricks. The transparent robot ball is still water proof But adds longer battery life, lasting up to two hours on a charge. Added light sensors and a compass give it more ways to record and trigger actions that can be programmed in Sphero's educational EDU app using Scratcher JavaScript. It also has an eight-by-eight LED display built in that can show pictures or animations. You could make your own. The ball has IR sensors too that let it interact with up to five other Sphero Bolt balls, running programs that can mean a whole room of rolling lit-up things. Sphero Bolt doesn't talk. It doesn't have a speaker or microphone. Then when pair with an Android or iPhone or iPod, it can be romote controlled or put the number of coding projects that are already exist and work for Sphero Robots. The new features are basically bonus extras, that could enable to do a whole lot more thing. Things. Bolt is kind of a hybrit. It's meant to slide easily into classrooms that already have robotics and coding and may even have invested in spherorobots before. The company sells large classroom packages with dozens of balls and a briefcase charger. Spheroball isn't exactly a next wave robot but its robot to robot communication could signal where toy robots go next. Something more interactive, and maybe, with a voice of its own.
