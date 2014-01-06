Sphero 2B: Rough-and-tumble robot

CES 2014
Sphero 2B: Rough-and-tumble robotWe get our mitts on Orbotix' Sphero 2B -- a follow-up to the Sphero phone-controlled robot toy. See how it handles in our First Look video.
Transcript
Hello, tech fans. I'm Luke Westway for CNET here at CES 2014. We're taking a look at the Sphero 2B, a robot that you control with your phone. So, the Sphero 2B is the sequel to the Sphero which you might recognize from rolling around on the floor of your local toy shop. You control this robot using a smartphone. It works with iOS or Android. You can see the controls here. Using this app, you can actually drive the thing. You can also change the color of the logo which I particularly like. They communicate using Bluetooth 4.0 and you can use several of them to have a kind of shooting match. They fire invisible virtual missiles out of this logo on the front. And if you manage to hit your enemy Sphero 2B there, but no [unk]. The 2B is cleverly white. So, even if it's spinning around and tumbling all over the place, the main body parts actually stays kind of central. You got 1 hour battery life and it moves at 5 meters per second which robotics tells me is roughly is fast as most humans. So, you can definitely chase someone. Something I particularly like is that you get all of these different kinds of tires. This one here has these knobby tires which are kind of all-rounder, I think. This one over here has these smooth drift tires, if you're into some insane drifting stunt action. I'm told that you can get about 3 feet of air, if you ramp one of these off to jump. These models are just prototype for the final version will be on sale in holiday season 2014, I'm told, and they're gonna cost $99 which, impressively, is cheaper than the first Sphero. Phone-controlled robots, what's not to love? I'm Luke Westway, for more from CNET CES 2014, turn to ces.cnet.com.