SpaceX Starship Flight Test Ends With a Bang
SpaceX Starship Flight Test Ends With a Bang
5:12
Watch Now

SpaceX Starship Flight Test Ends With a Bang

Science
Speaker 1: [00:00:30] Three seconds. The test flight of the inaugural starts the vehicle tower cleared window, a pitch over Propulsor reports first stage engine Noal. What a, the green cameras started flying [00:01:00] twice the thrust of the same flag. The Speaker 2: Christ Speaker 1: Throttled down. He throttled back up going through the period of maximum aerodynamic pressure. So velocity increases the density. The atmosphere is decreasing. Speaker 2: [00:01:30] Max Q lessening Speaker 1: Stress on the vehicle. The call out Max Q. Now continuing to watch the first stage as we head down range a hundred seconds into flight. Our next major activity is gonna be [00:02:00] shut down of the first stage Houston tracking station. Now acquiring the vehicle with shutdown, we will get separation of Starship and super heavy and ignition of the Starship engines. When star shift separates, we light up six engines in a staggered sequence and if all goes well, those six engines will burn for almost six and a half minutes onboard view from Starship and there's views of the Raptor engines on the [00:02:30] second stage as we prepare for stage separation. Now after stage separation, the first stage will flip and begin a boost back maneuver for landing in the Gulf. Continuing to fly two minutes, 40 seconds. Let's get ready for main engine cutoff [00:03:00] beginning to flip for state separation. Speaker 3: [00:03:30] As of right now, we are awaiting stage separation where a Starship should separate from the super heavy booster. Speaker 1: Yeah, Kate, right now it looks like we saw the start of the flip, but obviously we're seeing from the ground cameras the entire Starship stack continuing to rotate. We should have had separation by now. Obviously this is, [00:04:00] uh, does not appear to be a nominal situation. Speaker 3: Yeah, it does appear to be spinning, but I do wanna remind everyone that everything after clearing the tower was icing on the cake Speaker 4: There and promised inaugural Speaker 5: [00:04:30] Everyone here absolutely pumped to clear the pad and make it this far into the test light. The first integrated flight of the booster and the Starship vehicle Speaker 3: Live view there of our control center at Star Base. Wow. Which we refer to as [00:05:00] Star Command <laugh>. As we said before, obviously we wanted to make it all the way through, but to get this far honestly is amazing. <laugh>.

Up Next

AirPods With a Screen: Breaking Down Apple's Patent
230413-clean-airpods-are-the-new-ipods

Up Next

AirPods With a Screen: Breaking Down Apple's Patent

Reading Your Comments on Apple's Headset
mailbag

Reading Your Comments on Apple's Headset

Cultivated Meat Might Just Be the Future of Food
230320-yt-future-eats-cultured-meat-v8

Cultivated Meat Might Just Be the Future of Food

Apple's Classical Music App: The Highs and Lows
appleclassical

Apple's Classical Music App: The Highs and Lows

What It Means for Apple to Reveal VR at WWDC
ep14thumbcnet

What It Means for Apple to Reveal VR at WWDC

Watch TikTok CEO's Opening Statement at Congress
tiktokcnet

Watch TikTok CEO's Opening Statement at Congress

Relativity Space Launches World's First 3D-Printed Rocket
rocket-image

Relativity Space Launches World's First 3D-Printed Rocket

Everything Revealed at Nvidia's Spring GTC Event
cnet-nvidiastill

Everything Revealed at Nvidia's Spring GTC Event

Steam Deck 1 Year Review
thumb3

Steam Deck 1 Year Review

Tech Shows

The Apple Core
apple-core-w

The Apple Core

Alphabet City
alphabet-city-w

Alphabet City

CNET Top 5
cnet-top-5-w

CNET Top 5

The Daily Charge
dc-site-1color-logo.png

The Daily Charge

What the Future
what-the-future-w

What the Future

Tech Today
tech-today-w

Tech Today

Latest News All latest news

SpaceX Starship Flight Test Ends With a Bang
spacex-starship-4-20-2023-20-april-2023-05-53-54-am-00-04-11-14-still001

SpaceX Starship Flight Test Ends With a Bang

Vive XR Elite: Is This the Start of VR Glasses?
vivexrelite-00-01-06-08-still001

Vive XR Elite: Is This the Start of VR Glasses?

You Can Smash This Disposable Cup and Leave It on the Ground
230414-yt-wtf-3d-printing-disposable-cups-v4

You Can Smash This Disposable Cup and Leave It on the Ground

Revv 1 E-Bike Review: Super Fun, Not Super Practical
revv-1-e-bike-review-2

Revv 1 E-Bike Review: Super Fun, Not Super Practical

AirPods With a Screen: Breaking Down Apple's Patent
230413-clean-airpods-are-the-new-ipods

AirPods With a Screen: Breaking Down Apple's Patent

The Asus ROG Phone 7 Ultimate Gaming Phone Gets Souped Up
p1100491-mov-22-20-20-09-still001

The Asus ROG Phone 7 Ultimate Gaming Phone Gets Souped Up

Most Popular All most popular

MacOS Ventura Continuity Camera Turns Your iPhone Into a Webcam
1203246975312353-pnmdl8bwygpxcjffhlcf-height640.png

MacOS Ventura Continuity Camera Turns Your iPhone Into a Webcam

Hands-On Acer Aspire S Series
acer-thumbnail

Hands-On Acer Aspire S Series

Samsung's 2023 OLED TVs Challenge LG on Price, Picture
samsung-tv-event-cnet-00-01-22-10-still001.png

Samsung's 2023 OLED TVs Challenge LG on Price, Picture

Google I/O Announces Android 13, Pixel 6A and Pixel Watch; Amazon Fires Employees at Unionized Warehouse
tt-120522-thumbnail

Google I/O Announces Android 13, Pixel 6A and Pixel Watch; Amazon Fires Employees at Unionized Warehouse

Google's Bard AI: Here's How to Get Started
230331-yt-howto-bard-google-ai-v04

Google's Bard AI: Here's How to Get Started

Twitter Re-Examines Musk Offer, EU Digital Services Act Reaches Agreement
gettyimages-1239926944

Twitter Re-Examines Musk Offer, EU Digital Services Act Reaches Agreement

Latest Products All latest products

Samsung's 2023 OLED TVs Challenge LG on Price, Picture
samsung-tv-event-cnet-00-01-22-10-still001.png

Samsung's 2023 OLED TVs Challenge LG on Price, Picture

Galaxy A54 5G: Hands-on With Samsung's New Budget Phone
p1100354

Galaxy A54 5G: Hands-on With Samsung's New Budget Phone

Lenovo LOQ Gives Laptop Gamers a Cheaper Premium Option
p1100232-mov-20-24-38-02-still001.png

Lenovo LOQ Gives Laptop Gamers a Cheaper Premium Option

Sonos Era 100 and Era 300 Are Here: See the Next Gen of Wireless Streaming Speakers
sonos-00-00-05-22-still001

Sonos Era 100 and Era 300 Are Here: See the Next Gen of Wireless Streaming Speakers

First Look at Rad Power Bikes' New RadRunner 3 Plus
radrunner3-00-00-13-03-still001

First Look at Rad Power Bikes' New RadRunner 3 Plus

OnePlus 11 Review: Powerful but Not Perfect
oneplus-11-review-cnet-lanxon-promo-17

OnePlus 11 Review: Powerful but Not Perfect

Latest How To All how to videos

Google's Bard AI: Here's How to Get Started
230331-yt-howto-bard-google-ai-v04

Google's Bard AI: Here's How to Get Started

How to Get Started With Bing AI Search and Chat
bing, bing ai, bing chat

How to Get Started With Bing AI Search and Chat

How to Install Ring's New Car Cam
car-cam-2

How to Install Ring's New Car Cam

Connect a Meta Quest 2 VR Headset to a PC
pc-vr-5

Connect a Meta Quest 2 VR Headset to a PC

Cast Your Meta Quest Headset to a TV, Phone or Browser
cast-2

Cast Your Meta Quest Headset to a TV, Phone or Browser

MacOS Ventura Continuity Camera Turns Your iPhone Into a Webcam
1203246975312353-pnmdl8bwygpxcjffhlcf-height640.png

MacOS Ventura Continuity Camera Turns Your iPhone Into a Webcam