SpaceX Starship Flight Test Ends With a Bang 5:12 Watch Now

SpaceX Starship Flight Test Ends With a Bang

Apr 20, 2023 Science

Speaker 1: [00:00:30] Three seconds. The test flight of the inaugural starts the vehicle tower cleared window, a pitch over Propulsor reports first stage engine Noal. What a, the green cameras started flying [00:01:00] twice the thrust of the same flag. The Speaker 2: Christ Speaker 1: Throttled down. He throttled back up going through the period of maximum aerodynamic pressure. So velocity increases the density. The atmosphere is decreasing. Speaker 2: [00:01:30] Max Q lessening Speaker 1: Stress on the vehicle. The call out Max Q. Now continuing to watch the first stage as we head down range a hundred seconds into flight. Our next major activity is gonna be [00:02:00] shut down of the first stage Houston tracking station. Now acquiring the vehicle with shutdown, we will get separation of Starship and super heavy and ignition of the Starship engines. When star shift separates, we light up six engines in a staggered sequence and if all goes well, those six engines will burn for almost six and a half minutes onboard view from Starship and there's views of the Raptor engines on the [00:02:30] second stage as we prepare for stage separation. Now after stage separation, the first stage will flip and begin a boost back maneuver for landing in the Gulf. Continuing to fly two minutes, 40 seconds. Let's get ready for main engine cutoff [00:03:00] beginning to flip for state separation. Speaker 3: [00:03:30] As of right now, we are awaiting stage separation where a Starship should separate from the super heavy booster. Speaker 1: Yeah, Kate, right now it looks like we saw the start of the flip, but obviously we're seeing from the ground cameras the entire Starship stack continuing to rotate. We should have had separation by now. Obviously this is, [00:04:00] uh, does not appear to be a nominal situation. Speaker 3: Yeah, it does appear to be spinning, but I do wanna remind everyone that everything after clearing the tower was icing on the cake Speaker 4: There and promised inaugural Speaker 5: [00:04:30] Everyone here absolutely pumped to clear the pad and make it this far into the test light. The first integrated flight of the booster and the Starship vehicle Speaker 3: Live view there of our control center at Star Base. Wow. Which we refer to as [00:05:00] Star Command <laugh>. As we said before, obviously we wanted to make it all the way through, but to get this far honestly is amazing. <laugh>.