Tech Today

SpaceX set for blastoff, Virgin Hyperloop One heading to India

In today's big tech news, SpaceX prepares to launch its first internet satellites, India announces plans for a Virgin Hyperloop One track and Wikipedia Zero says goodbye.
This is CNet, and here are the stories that matter right now. SpaceX is gearing up to lunch its first internet satellite into space, blasting off into space on the Falcon 9 rocket on Wednesday morning. The lunch is scheduled to carry the spanish government's Paz satellite from the Vandenberg Air Force Base But correspondence between SpaceX and the U.S. Federal Communications Commission revealed the company also plans to launch prototype Internet satellites as part of its payload. [MUSIC] Virgin's Hyperloop One is coming to India. In a blog post on Sunday, Virgin founder Richard Branson confirmed the Indian state of Maharashtra is planning a Hyperloop tract between Pune and Mumbai, in the Country's central west. Beginning with a demo track, Branson said the route will eventually support 150 million passenger trips a year, reducing a three hour train ride to 25 minutes. And finally, Wikipedia will stop offering data-free access to the website in developing countries this year, with the end of Wikipedia Zero. Launched in 2012, Wikipedia Zero offered zero [UNKNOWN] access to the online encyclopedia in places like Myanmar and Nepal, thanks to partnerships with local carriers. The Wikimedia Foundation says it's ending these partnerships in 2018, citing data affordability as an issue. [MUSIC] Stay up to date with the latest by downloading the CNET Tech Today app in the Apple or Google Play stores.

