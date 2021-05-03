SpaceX astronauts return, Florida bill questions social media bans
Tech Today
Transcript
This is CNET and here are the stories that matter right now.
Space X returned four astronauts to Earth early Sunday after a six month stay on the International Space Station splashing them down in the Gulf of Mexico.
It was the first nighttime us splashdown since Apollo eight in 1968.
SpaceX's Mission Control radioed moments after splashdown saying we welcome you back to Planet Earth and thanks for flying SpaceX.
For those of you enrolled in our frequent flyer program, you've earned 68 million miles on this voyage.
Florida could soon become the first US state to prohibit social media companies like Facebook and Twitter from kicking politicians off their sites.
Following the high profile banning earlier this year of then President Donald Trump, a bill passed this week by Florida's republican led house and senate and headed for the governor's desk, says social sites can't D platform political candidates, meaning they can't permanently send them packing or temporarily ban them for more than 14 days.
Riot Games has updated its privacy notice and Terms of Service to say it can now record and potentially review voice chats of players who are using Riot own voice comms channels, the company said in a Friday blog post.
Riot said it's making the change to help curb harassment, hate speech and other disruptive behavior from players.
Valorant is currently the only game from the company that will utilize voice data recordings and reviews.
