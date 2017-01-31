Your video, "Sorry, no Galaxy S8 yet from Samsung -- but look at this shiny tablet!"
For the largest mobile trade show, Samsung isn't ready to reveal it's next big phone. It seems a new tablet is the best the company can muster in time for Mobile World Congress later this month.

1:24 February 1, 2017
For the largest mobile trade show, Samsung isn't ready to reveal it's next big phone. It seems a new tablet is the best the company...
