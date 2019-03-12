Sony's WOW Studio uses tech to help you get creative
We're out at South by Southwest, where Sony's Wow Studio asks the question, will technology enrich human creativity?
Past the robotic [UNKNOWN] puppies and augmented reality dart throwing,
Sony showed off conceptual technology that shines an optimistic light on humans relationship with tech.
There are some of these discussions going on, now that the newest technologies, like AI and a lot of things.
Maybe some people say that this is a kind of danger to culture.
And you see the other people say this is a really good technology that it showed more creativity.
So our believe, as a Sony we really believe that the technology is for the [UNKNOWN].
That can mean using artifical intelligence as a partner for composing music.
And that's our tune.
So another you can do is step into the Cave without Without a light, and play music with a group of people in complete darkness.
The cave uses technology like haptics to make this experience accessible to anyone, regardless of disability.
You stand on the platform, plug in your ear phones, go to town on some bongos.
After emerging from the cave you can check out superception, which uses an array or projectors to manipulate your shadow in real time to dizzying effects.
That's trippy.
Or if you wanna see a bunch of robots make up their own language,
The item installation does [UNKNOWN] gets your covered.
Basically they are a tribe and they're communicating about their experiences.
Now they're not doing this in English or Japanese but their doing it in their own language.
So you've got robot that can talk, even if it that doesn't do it for you You've also got robots that can walk.
So we've made music in the dark, we danced with our shadows, and now I just kinda wanna play with the puppies.
