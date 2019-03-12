SXSW 2019

Sony's WOW Studio uses tech to help you get creative

Transcript
We're out at South by Southwest, where Sony's Wow Studio asks the question, will technology enrich human creativity? Past the robotic [UNKNOWN] puppies and augmented reality dart throwing, [MUSIC] Sony showed off conceptual technology that shines an optimistic light on humans relationship with tech. There are some of these discussions going on, now that the newest technologies, like AI and a lot of things. Maybe some people say that this is a kind of danger to culture. And you see the other people say this is a really good technology that it showed more creativity. So our believe, as a Sony we really believe that the technology is for the [UNKNOWN]. That can mean using artifical intelligence as a partner for composing music. [MUSIC] [MUSIC] And that's our tune. So another you can do is step into the Cave without Without a light, and play music with a group of people in complete darkness. The cave uses technology like haptics to make this experience accessible to anyone, regardless of disability. You stand on the platform, plug in your ear phones, go to town on some bongos. [MUSIC] [MUSIC] After emerging from the cave you can check out superception, which uses an array or projectors to manipulate your shadow in real time to dizzying effects. That's trippy. Or if you wanna see a bunch of robots make up their own language, [SOUND] The item installation does [UNKNOWN] gets your covered. Basically they are a tribe and they're communicating about their experiences. Now they're not doing this in English or Japanese but their doing it in their own language. So you've got robot that can talk, even if it that doesn't do it for you You've also got robots that can walk. So we've made music in the dark, we danced with our shadows, and now I just kinda wanna play with the puppies. [SOUND] Check back with cnet.com for more coverage from South by Southwest.
CultureSci-Tech

TECH SHOWS

LATEST NEWS

ALL LATEST NEWS

Apple will finally reveal its $1 billion-budget TV service

3:09

PewDiePie's battle for YouTube supremacy continues

1:25

Can big tech actually be broken up?

2:38

How New York will make 5G accessible and affordable

3:43

Modest fashion goes mainstream, thanks to Instagram, YouTube

3:07

SpaceX's Crew Dragon safely returns to Earth

2:19

MOST POPULAR

ALL MOST POPULAR

Top 5 questions and answers about 5G

2:26

Will Apple jump on the foldable phone trend?

6:37

Game of Thrones, season 8: Everything you need to know

1:59

How to control YouTube with 'OK, Google'

1:02

SpaceX Crew Dragon returns to Earth, Elizabeth Warren sets sights on Apple

1:14

Tyrannosaurus rex has a surprise for you

3:36

LATEST PRODUCTS

ALL LATEST PRODUCTS

Microsoft tech teaches children who are blind how to code

4:33

How to buy a toaster oven that isn't terrible

2:11

Fitbit's new Versa Lite, Inspire and Ace 2 go for affordable

2:47

Galaxy S10 Plus is an everything phone

10:36

Creative Stage is the budget desktop sound bar to beat

1:50

Blade Shadow Ghost delivers great gaming performance in a little box

1:47

LATEST HOW TO

ALL HOW TO VIDEOS

How to use your iPhone's Instant Hotspot

1:14

7 ways smart home devices can help you sleep better

3:16

March Madness 2019: Everything you need to know

2:09

How to use Android Instant Tethering

1:26

How we put food processors to the test

1:49

Our 5 favorite things to do with Alexa

2:18