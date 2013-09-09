Your video, "Sony's new HMZ-T3W headset is 720p Robocop-chic "
will start after this message from our sponsors.
Loading video...

CNET First Look

Sony's new HMZ-T3W headset is 720p Robocop-chic

We play with Sony's sci-fi-flavoured new headset, which packs two 720p OLED displays.
1:35 /
Transcript
Why watch movies in TV normally when you can do it looking like Robocop? This is Sony's new head-mounted display. It's called the HMZ-T3W. I'm going hands on at the IFA tech trade show in Berlin. All right. Here's how it works. So, this little black box converts the images that come out of your PC or games console or phone, and it beams them to these two tiny OLED panels inside the headsets. There are these sliders underneath, so you can adjust the focus. And each of the little screens inside is a 720p screen. Sony reckons that's the equivalent of looking at a 750-inch screen from 20 feet away. To be honest, that's not really the sensation you get. But the picture quality does feel pretty good. And it does look big. It feels like you're looking at a big display. It's got a built-in battery, so you can take it out and about with you. Though I think you'd have to be really brave to wear this on the bus. This head strap is also not particularly kind if, hypothetically, you happen very carefully styled your hair in the morning. This new headset is coming out in Europe in November, but it's staggeringly expensive. It's gonna cost Â£1,300. So, unless you've got loads of cash to splash, you might wanna make do with a regular TV and so for combination. So, good fun, picture quality looks good, and I love the Star Trek style design. Shame it's so expensive, though. Please check out CNET.com/IFA for much more coverage from this trade show.

Latest Tech Industry videos

Video: Twitter to offer verification to all, BlackBerry sues Facebook
Twitter to offer verification to all, BlackBerry sues Facebook
1:36
In this week's wrap-up, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey says its verification process is broken but a fix is coming. Meanwhile, Facebook is...
Play video
Video: How to improve sleep using tech
How to improve sleep using tech
1:04
Don't let the time change mess up your sleep schedule. Here's how technology can help put you to sleep.
Play video
Video: Trump takes on violent games, Tesla Semi carries first cargo haul
Trump takes on violent games, Tesla Semi carries first cargo haul
1:32
Today's major tech stories include Trump's summit to discuss violence video games, the Tesla Semi's first major cargo haul and who's...
Play video
Video: Android P beta is live, cryptocurrencies plunge
Android P beta is live, cryptocurrencies plunge
1:11
Today's top tech headlines include the availability of Android P operating system, Bitcoin plunging after SEC announcement, and Amazon...
Play video
Video: BlackBerry sues Facebook over messaging patents
BlackBerry sues Facebook over messaging patents
2:44
Several BlackBerry patents were used by Facebook, Facebook Messenger, WhatsApp and Instagram, according to the suit. Facebook says...
Play video
Video: Uber summoned to Pennsylvania courts
Uber summoned to Pennsylvania courts
1:25
Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro says Uber waited way too long to notify users affected by a massive breach.
Play video
Video: Watch SpaceX launch its 50th Falcon 9 rocket
Watch SpaceX launch its 50th Falcon 9 rocket
37:17
SpaceX uses a Falcon 9 rocket to launch the bus-size Spanish communications satellite, Hispasat 30W-6, into orbit high above the equator.
Play video
Video: Apple may have high-end headphones coming, Amazon might offer bank accounts
Apple may have high-end headphones coming, Amazon might offer bank accounts
1:06
Today's top tech headlines include the possibility of new high-end headphones from Apple, rumors of Amazon possibly partnering with...
Play video