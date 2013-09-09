Sony's new HMZ-T3W headset is 720p Robocop-chic

CNET First Look
Sony's new HMZ-T3W headset is 720p Robocop-chicWe play with Sony's sci-fi-flavoured new headset, which packs two 720p OLED displays.
Transcript
Why watch movies in TV normally when you can do it looking like Robocop? This is Sony's new head-mounted display. It's called the HMZ-T3W. I'm going hands on at the IFA tech trade show in Berlin. All right. Here's how it works. So, this little black box converts the images that come out of your PC or games console or phone, and it beams them to these two tiny OLED panels inside the headsets. There are these sliders underneath, so you can adjust the focus. And each of the little screens inside is a 720p screen. Sony reckons that's the equivalent of looking at a 750-inch screen from 20 feet away. To be honest, that's not really the sensation you get. But the picture quality does feel pretty good. And it does look big. It feels like you're looking at a big display. It's got a built-in battery, so you can take it out and about with you. Though I think you'd have to be really brave to wear this on the bus. This head strap is also not particularly kind if, hypothetically, you happen very carefully styled your hair in the morning. This new headset is coming out in Europe in November, but it's staggeringly expensive. It's gonna cost Â£1,300. So, unless you've got loads of cash to splash, you might wanna make do with a regular TV and so for combination. So, good fun, picture quality looks good, and I love the Star Trek style design. Shame it's so expensive, though. Please check out CNET.com/IFA for much more coverage from this trade show.