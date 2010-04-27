CNET First Look
Sony Vaio VGN-FW351J/HWhile its overall specs are somewhat lower end for the price, the Sony Vaio VGN-FW351J/H makes up for it with sharp design and Blu-ray playback.
Transcript
[ music ] ^m00:00:03 >> Hi I'm Josh Goldman, senior editor for CNET Reviews, and this is the Sony Vaio VGN-FW351JH. It's a 16.4 inch mainstream laptop with a price just under 1,000 dollars. The highligh spec for the system is the optical drive capable of playing Blu-ray discs, as well as playing and burning CD's and DVD's. It has Sony's trademark high end design that according to Sony, is reminiscent of a rolling wave. The roll is from the round hinge which allows for maximum screen and minimum space, but it also looks like it gave the designers an excuse to relocate the power button to inside the end of the hinge on the right side, and likewise on the left is the power adapter input. The keyboard design is reminiscent of an Apple Macbook Pro, though Sony moved the speakers above the keyboard and adds a row of multimedia controls. As I mentioned, with this laptop comes a Blu-ray combo drive, however the screen doesn't go up to the full HD resolution of Blu-ray content 1080P. You do get an HDMI out though for connecting to a larger, higher resolution display. What's more of a deal breaker is that in order to balance out the cost of the Blu-ray drive, Sony went with lowering components that you'd get in other models at this price. So while it's overall specs are less powerful for the price, the Sony Vaio makes up for it with sharp design and Blu-ray playback. And if you've already got a collection of Blu-ray movies you'd like to travel with, this isn't a bad way to go. I'm Josh Goldman, and that's the Sony Vaio VGN-W351JH. ^m00:01:45 [ music ]