Sony shows PS5's user experience, YouTube bans more hate content

Transcript
This is CNET and here are the stories that matter right now. [SOUND] Sony published a video showing off the PlayStation five user experience. The PS five has a new control center, which has information laid out in cards. Activity cards can give the player information on how far along they are in the game, And objectives and how long it could take to finish a level. Sony also showed off the PlayStation five home screen, which now includes an integrated PlayStation Store, meaning the store is no longer a separate app. Sony's newest console will be available on November 12. YouTube banned videos that claim people are part of such false conspiracies as Q anon or pizza gate with tweaks to its policies around hate and harassment. YouTube said it would remove videos targeting an individual or group with conspiracy theories that have been used to justify real world violence in the past. YouTube also explained to that quote, as always, context matters. So news coverage on these issues or content discussing them, without targeting individuals or protected groups may stay up. A company called True pics as it has found a way to prevent Deep fakes and doctored images, before they can even show up online. Its technology verifies the authenticity of videos and images at the time they are captured. The company is currently working on getting that tech embedded into Qualcomm processors, which power the majority of Android phones. Both Qualcomm and Truepic declined to say when the tech could appear in a consumer smartphone. [MUSIC] Stay up to date with the latest by visiting cnet.com.

