Sony QD-OLED TV Is Now Brighter Than Ever

Mar 1, 2023 TVs

Speaker 1: Hey everybody. I'm here with what could be the brightest OLED TV ever. This is Sony's a 95 L, new for 2023, and that brightness could mean the best picture quality ever. Let's take a closer look. Speaker 1: So the A 95 L is one of the new TVs that Sony's releasing for 2023. Probably the most expensive. They haven't talked about pricing yet. This is the 65 inch size. There's also a 77 [00:00:30] and a 55 inch size. Sony made a QD O LED TV last year. It was his first model using that new quantum dot enabled O L E D technology. Spectacular picture quality. This one they're saying is even brighter and better. So traditionally, O ledd TVs have been knocked a little bit for not being as bright as many L E D or high-end L CD televisions. This QD O ledd could potentially be just as bright as those TVs. So the advantage of extra brightness, not just competing with ambient lights, if you have [00:01:00] a lot of brightness in the room or windows, looks better. It's also really good for hdr. So high dynamic range content has a lot more pop when you have that brightness, especially combined with the perfect black levels of ole. Speaker 1: Another improvement on QD OED this year is Sony says the ambient light rejecting screen, the coating on the screen actually is a little bit better, so it does deal with that room brightness a little bit better, a little bit darker screen, which again, improves contrast. So can't wait to test all of that out in the lab, measure it myself. [00:01:30] But this is the first time I've looked at it and it really does look spectacular. Again, it's that combination of quantum dots for improved color, the O L E D technology for better black levels, and of course the improved brightness. Sony again says twice as bright. So according to my measurements, maybe that's around 1500 nets. Again, we'll see what it looks like when I get it tested in the lab, but for now, that improved brightness has great promise and it could be the best picture quality yet. So beyond picture quality, another difference with the A 95 L, it's traditional stand legs [00:02:00] here to either side. So it does sit nice and low in the credenza, and as you'd expect from any high-end oed, really sleek looking design. Sony also added a few new features to its televisions throughout the lineup this year in the high-end XR size. Let's take a look now. They include eco and a new gaming mode. Speaker 1: So beyond this new O L E D tv, Sony's rolling out a few other models and it's lineup that use standard LCD technology. This is the X 90 L. This is 75 inch model [00:02:30] behind me. One of the cool features that's found on all these new Sony TVs is a new gaming mode. So I'll pop into the menu here. It allows you to turn on and off, VR r, turn on and off motion blur detection. There's a black equalizer that Sony says brings up the black levels. For example, if you have shadows, somebody hiding in the shadows, it makes 'em a little bit more visible. You can adjust that beyond the games actual settings, which is really cool. But the nicest thing here is this crosshair. So you can actually turn on a persistent crosshair that hangs out right in the middle of the screen. Speaker 1: Now a lot of games have that already [00:03:00] built in. The cool part here is that you can actually change the look of the crosshair into different types. So you can have that persistent crosshair and appear in any game, whether or not it offers the crosshair or not. So I thought that was a cool new feature, something I haven't seen before. That's incorporated to Sony's gaming menu. Sony's also adding a new eco menu, which controls all of the energy saving features in the tv, kind of grouping 'em all into one section. Stuff like brightness, limiter, uh, automa, automatic brightness control, and uh, automatic TV turnoff. So all of those are gonna be [00:03:30] included in this eco menu. So again, one easy place to find. There's even a little tree that you know gets larger depending on how much of the earth you're saving. As you watch your Sony tv. This is the X 90 L. This is their baseline in the XR series. So it has full array local dimming, but it doesn't have mini l e d for that extra brightness. Sony does say it is brighter than last year's version, which again has pretty good picture quality. Again, for that price level. Let's take a look at their mini l e D model next. Speaker 1: So I mentioned [00:04:00] mini L e D before. That's the best TV technology available for L C D based non OED television. And this is Sony's best mini l e d TV for 2023. It's the X 95 L. This is an 85 inch model. It's only available in that size, absolutely massive. Sony says that it does have more mini LEDs, more dimming zones than these step down X 93 L, which is available in smaller sizes. But hey, you know, if you're gonna go go big. Uh, this TV also has a new tweeter array around the edges, [00:04:30] so it actually gets a little bit better sound. Sony says, but really for a mini L E D tv, it's gonna be exceedingly bright and you're gonna have probably even more brightness than those ole TVs we mentioned earlier. But really the thing that makes this special is that gigantic 85 inch size combined with mini L e D technology. Another new change on the X 95 L is the audio. Sony says it can elevate the sound so it feels more realistic, and it does that by sort of vibrating the edge of the screen itself. So the edge of the screen is actually part of the speaker [00:05:00] itself. Pretty cool. Speaker 1: That's a quick look at Sony's 2023 lineup of TVs. I'm David Kasey for cnet. Be sure to like and subscribe and investigate more in the links below.