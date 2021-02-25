Sony premieres new Final Fantasy 7 trailer for PS5

Transcript
Transcription not available for Sony premieres new Final Fantasy 7 trailer for PS5.

TECH SHOWS

The Apple Core

98 episodes

Alphabet City

92 episodes

CNET Top 5

863 episodes

The Daily Charge

972 episodes

What the Future

349 episodes

Tech Today

1436 episodes

LATEST NEWS

All latest news

Rumors about AirPods 3 are getting louder

5:20

The next Pixel could be pretty familiar

3:34

Why Elon Musk is giving $100M to capture carbon

8:47

San Francisco Chinatown gets re-created via Minecraft

6:20

Watch NASA's Perseverance landing video (and hear the sounds of Mars)

5:34

NASA shows new panorama image from Mars Perseverance

4:30

MOST POPULAR

All most popular

Rumors about AirPods 3 are getting louder

5:20

Watch NASA's Perseverance landing video (and hear the sounds of Mars)

5:34

Galaxy S10E is worth every penny

8:29

Why solid-state batteries are a hot topic for electric cars

7:16

San Francisco Chinatown gets re-created via Minecraft

6:20

From smart footballs to contact tracing: How NFL players are preparing for the big game

4:23

LATEST PRODUCTS

All latest products

What's new in iOS 14.5?

5:18

Our first look at Android 12

6:27

Sony Xperia Pro review: Phone, 4K camera monitor and 5G

9:37

For All Mankind: Time Capsule (AR trailer)

0:30

Clubhouse explained

11:19

Hands-on with Xiaomi's Mi 11

4:46

LATEST HOW TO

All how to videos

The Cheapskate Hall of Fame: The first 7 inductees

3:07

The Cheapskate's 7 favorite holiday gifts

3:23

How to win Black Friday in 2020

1:46

Amazon Prime Day 2020: Everything you need to know

2:20

Making the iMac even better with these 3D printed hacks

4:40

Why Apple says don't cover your laptop camera

5:06