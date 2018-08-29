Sonos updates Amp with HDMI, more power

CNET First Look
Transcript
The Sonos amp has the benefit of years of both software and hardware improvements. But its biggest selling features are twice the power of the original model, which means it can now run most consumer speakers, and it has an HDMI input. As a result, the amp is probably the company's most flexible product, and will find use by both installers outfitting large homes, as well as home users powering a pair of living room speakers. The amp only comes in black and it is designed to stack with other amps, and can be split to power a pair of both front and rear speakers, for example. In addition there is a line in for a turn table perhaps, as well as a sub woofer output. As this device is most likely to be stuffed in a closet somewhere, it doesn't offer a microphone But we'll still talk to either a [UNKNOWN] or Amazon Echo speaker. You can also control it with the Sonar's app as well as third party streamers like Spotify Connect. With all the improvements, the amp is $100 more expensive than the previous version, and will now retail for $599. [MUSIC]