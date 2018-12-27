Tech Today

Some of the best games of 2018

Transcript
Happy Holidays from everyone at CNET. And here are the very best video games of 2018. It's tough to compete with the year of amazing titles that 2017 had in store and, as expected, 2018 had a tough time following such an impressive year. Nevertheless, a handful of impressive titles graced our PCs, consoles and phones So in no particular order, here are some of our favorites. Top tear triple A titles didn't necessarily steal the show in 2018 but games of God of War, Red Dead Redemption II and Spider Man proved that players still crave deep and engaging single player narratives. Each of these titles created an astonishing game playing experience And it's worth noting that two of them are Playstation 4 exclusives. Independent games made up the bulk of our best of list, including impressive platformers like Celeste and Dead Cells. We loved Donut County for its adorable premise and style, and its ability to be accessible to be all ages. Finally, this was the first year a PSVR game made our list. As Astro Bot Rescue Mission blew us away with its use of VR and ultra satisfying gameplay. As always, you can stay up to date with the latest by visiting CNET. [BLANK_AUDIO]
