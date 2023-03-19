Solar-Powered Mobile Nanogrids Provide Energy Relief in Disaster Zones
Solar-Powered Mobile Nanogrids Provide Energy Relief in Disaster Zones
4:08
Watch Now

Solar-Powered Mobile Nanogrids Provide Energy Relief in Disaster Zones

Science
Speaker 1: This may look a little like a food truck to you, but there's a lot more going on here. This is a nano grid from Sesame Solar. Now as we speak right now, it's using solar power to create energy. That power can be used to charge just about anything from a coffee maker to a Tesla, from hurricanes to wildfires. When disaster strikes, one of the first things people need is access to power. That's the inspiration behind [00:00:30] this mobile nanog grid. Think of it like a mini solar power plant that you can take just about anywhere accessible by truck. One person can set up a nanog grid in about 15 minutes. You might say it's as easy as saying open sesame. Speaker 1: Once deployed, a nanog grid starts generating energy Using these solar panels. The power is stored in batteries. [00:01:00] Depending on the size, a single unit can produce anywhere from three to 20 kilowatts. That's enough to power four to six houses. But if the batteries run low, the nano grid has another trick up its sleeve. It's green hydrogen system. It uses electrolyzers to decompose water into hydrogen and oxygen while the oxygen is released into the air. The hydrogen is stored in solid state tanks. If the batteries ever drop to 35%, the hydrogen fuel cell kicks in charging the batteries using the stored gas. Speaker 2: You don't need [00:01:30] a fossil fuel. You don't need diesel or natural gas, just water and sunshine. Speaker 1: Lauren Flanagan is Sesame Solar's founder and ceo. Speaker 2: My epiphany was really after Hurricane Katrina, I saw more and more extreme weather events. I'm like, okay, we're doing the wrong thing. By taking diesel generators and gas generators to these emergencies, we have to find an alternative that's fast to deploy, easy to use, scalable, and just as simple as [00:02:00] like a diesel generator. And then we could break this dirty cycle. Speaker 1: That's when she came up with the idea for the nanog grid that can be used as mobile communications and command centers, medical facilities, and charging stations. Speaker 2: After hurricanes, Ida and Ian, they were serving 300 people a day. Citizens and first responders, displaced persons with wifi, with help for their phones, uh, clean water, and we powered some large trailers of toilet showers and laundry. Speaker 1: [00:02:30] In addition to creating and storing power, the nanog grids can also filter water and provide their own 5G mesh network so people displaced in a disaster can get online. We visited this nano grid in Northern California's wine country. Wineries here have faced growing threats from wildfires In recent years, Speaker 3: The wildfires have brought a whole new dimension to the wine industry. It's something we never anticipated in the past. Speaker 1: Suzy Salby is owner and winemaker [00:03:00] at SBE Winery. During a recent wildfire, she was lucky enough that she could still get to her winery, but the bad news was that she had no power. Speaker 3: It is not possible to make wine without power, and um, the most important aspect of power is using, using temperature control, um, without power. The wines were just sort of rotting in the tanks. Speaker 1: Though her winery is partially powered by solar, it's not nearly enough to keep operations going. She says a Nanog grid would allow her and her staff to continue operations [00:03:30] during a disaster. She showed us how in a pinch, even the process of bottling the wine can be improvised. Keeping the wine industry afloat is crucial for the US economy. California winemakers generated nearly 90 billion in 2022. So in case you're wondering, a typical NANOG grid can cost anywhere from 100 to $375,000 depending on how it's set up. So where else would you see something like this being deployed? Let me know in those comments down below. If you enjoyed this video, don't forget [00:04:00] to give it a thumbs up and subscribe to CNET for more with the future.

Up Next

This Jet Shark 'Flies' Underwater
jet-shark

Up Next

This Jet Shark 'Flies' Underwater

Watch AI Fly a Military Fighter Jet
ai-driven-jet-wtf-seq-00-06-32-17-still001

Watch AI Fly a Military Fighter Jet

The Future of Electric Water Travel: 'Flight Testing' The Candela C8 Hydrofoil Speedboat
candela05

The Future of Electric Water Travel: 'Flight Testing' The Candela C8 Hydrofoil Speedboat

Holograms Are Real, and They're Ready to Talk to You
sequence-01-00-07-07-22-still001

Holograms Are Real, and They're Ready to Talk to You

Why NASA Is Helping Apptronik Build a Humanoid Robot
apptronik-seq-00-06-02-21-still007

Why NASA Is Helping Apptronik Build a Humanoid Robot

Meet the Recyclable, 3D-Printed Home
biohome-2

Meet the Recyclable, 3D-Printed Home

How See-Through Solar Panels Could Bring Renewable Energy to Your Windows
trans-solar-panels-seq-00-06-11-19-still001

How See-Through Solar Panels Could Bring Renewable Energy to Your Windows

Clean Energy Tech Trends in 2023
green-tech-3

Clean Energy Tech Trends in 2023

The Flying Tech We Expect to Take Off in 2023
flying-tech-to-watch-seq-00-11-00-01-still002

The Flying Tech We Expect to Take Off in 2023

Tech Shows

The Apple Core
apple-core-w

The Apple Core

Alphabet City
alphabet-city-w

Alphabet City

CNET Top 5
cnet-top-5-w

CNET Top 5

The Daily Charge
dc-site-1color-logo.png

The Daily Charge

What the Future
what-the-future-w

What the Future

Tech Today
tech-today-w

Tech Today

Latest News All latest news

Solar-Powered Mobile Nanogrids Provide Energy Relief in Disaster Zones
sesame-solar-seq-00-04-41-08-still001

Solar-Powered Mobile Nanogrids Provide Energy Relief in Disaster Zones

Steam Deck 1 Year Review
thumb3

Steam Deck 1 Year Review

Asus ROG Phone 6 Pro: A Gaming Phone With Lots of Style
rog6-070323-port-00-00-16-14-still002.png

Asus ROG Phone 6 Pro: A Gaming Phone With Lots of Style

No Real Buttons on iPhone 15 Pro? This Rumor Has Me Worried
apple-iphone-14-xx-8083-3

No Real Buttons on iPhone 15 Pro? This Rumor Has Me Worried

Everything Announced at Microsoft's AI Future of Work Event
microsoft-ai-event-future-of-work-supercut-1

Everything Announced at Microsoft's AI Future of Work Event

Baidu Unveils Ernie AI Bot's Multimodal Creation Capabilities
baidu-ai-15-march-2023-10-58-54-pm-00-00-22-26-still001

Baidu Unveils Ernie AI Bot's Multimodal Creation Capabilities

Most Popular All most popular

How to Get Started With Bing AI Search and Chat
bing, bing ai, bing chat

How to Get Started With Bing AI Search and Chat

How to Clean Your Keyboard's Sticky Keys
3keyboards

How to Clean Your Keyboard's Sticky Keys

Best Wi-Fi Routers for 2023: A Buying Guide
thumbfinal

Best Wi-Fi Routers for 2023: A Buying Guide

Everything Announced at Microsoft's AI Future of Work Event
microsoft-ai-event-future-of-work-supercut-1

Everything Announced at Microsoft's AI Future of Work Event

Razer Edge: A Gaming Handheld That's Neither Steam Deck Nor Switch
p1100486-mov-14-59-20-19-still001.png

Razer Edge: A Gaming Handheld That's Neither Steam Deck Nor Switch

Hearing Dolby Atmos in a Car Blew Me Away
ces-dolby-00-00-55-13-still001

Hearing Dolby Atmos in a Car Blew Me Away

Latest Products All latest products

Sonos Era 100 and Era 300 Are Here: See the Next Gen of Wireless Streaming Speakers
sonos-00-00-05-22-still001

Sonos Era 100 and Era 300 Are Here: See the Next Gen of Wireless Streaming Speakers

First Look at Rad Power Bikes' New RadRunner 3 Plus
radrunner3-00-00-13-03-still001

First Look at Rad Power Bikes' New RadRunner 3 Plus

OnePlus 11 Review: Powerful but Not Perfect
oneplus-11-review-cnet-lanxon-promo-17

OnePlus 11 Review: Powerful but Not Perfect

Hot Wheels Rift Rally Turns Your Living Room Into a Video Game
hotwheelscms

Hot Wheels Rift Rally Turns Your Living Room Into a Video Game

Samsung's Galaxy S23 Lineup Is Here With Big Camera Upgrades
cnets23

Samsung's Galaxy S23 Lineup Is Here With Big Camera Upgrades

Testing Apple's New M2 MacBook Pro and Mac Mini
macbook-pro-and-mac-mini

Testing Apple's New M2 MacBook Pro and Mac Mini

Latest How To All how to videos

How to Get Started With Bing AI Search and Chat
bing, bing ai, bing chat

How to Get Started With Bing AI Search and Chat

How to Install Ring's New Car Cam
car-cam-2

How to Install Ring's New Car Cam

Connect a Meta Quest 2 VR Headset to a PC
pc-vr-5

Connect a Meta Quest 2 VR Headset to a PC

Cast Your Meta Quest Headset to a TV, Phone or Browser
cast-2

Cast Your Meta Quest Headset to a TV, Phone or Browser

MacOS Ventura Continuity Camera Turns Your iPhone Into a Webcam
1203246975312353-pnmdl8bwygpxcjffhlcf-height640.png

MacOS Ventura Continuity Camera Turns Your iPhone Into a Webcam

How to Clean Your Keyboard's Sticky Keys
3keyboards

How to Clean Your Keyboard's Sticky Keys