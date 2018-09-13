Your video, "Solar panels power this sliding smart lock"
[MUSIC] Hampton Products is making its smart-home debut with the Array by Hampton connected door lock. This $299 smart lock replaces your existing dead-bolt and comes with two lithium polymer rechargeable batteries, a set of keys, a companion app for IOS or Android, and a solar panel. That's right, this smart lock harnesses the power of the sun. The design features a sliding cover that hides an LED keypad for entering an e code. That sliding cover houses is a set of small solar panels to give the lithium polymer battery extra juice. In indirect sunlight, the panels help the battery last up to 90 days. Put it in full sun and the folks at Hampton say one battery charge could last as long as nine months. The Array lock connects directly to your Wi-Fi and doesn't require an additional bridge to control the lock remotely through the Array app. You can distribute e-codes or e-keys to an unlimited number of guests, as well enable a geo-fencing feature that detects when you've arrived at home and asks if you'd like to unlock the door. It also reminds you to lock up if you've left. The array lock works with Amazon Alexa for checking the status of your lock and locking it via voice commands. Google Assistant and Homegate compatibility are reportedly in the works but not available right now. There's no Z-Wave, Zigby, or [UNKNOWN] compatibility either. The ARRAY is a bit pricey, especially for a lock that doesn't yet work with all voice assistants or other smart devices. Still, I'm a fan of the solar panel and hidden keypad design. If you're looking for an interesting smart lock and you can take a risk on compatibility, the ARRAY has a bright future. [MUSIC]
Array by Hampton Connected Door Lock

CNET Editors' Rating

 Good
This simple smart lock gets the job done and does a good job at access management, but don't expect full smart-home integration.
$289.99
