Mobile World Congress 2019

Snap serious selfies with Samsung's Galaxy A30 and A50

Transcript
Transcription not available for Snap serious selfies with Samsung's Galaxy A30 and A50.
PhonesSamsungSamsung Galaxy

TECH SHOWS

LATEST NEWS

ALL LATEST NEWS

Stunning images of Mars from the European Space Agency

4:38

Tesla Model 3 now available from $35,000

1:34

Cohen says Trump knew about WikiLeaks' dump

4:39

WikiLeaks rears its head in Cohen testimony against Trump

1:59

FTC wants a task force to take on tech's bad behavior

1:36

A breakdown on how much your phone knows you

5:40

MOST POPULAR

ALL MOST POPULAR

Galaxy Fold: Samsung reveals more about its foldable phone

3:30

Galaxy Fold: First impressions of Samsung's foldable phone

4:39

Will Apple jump on the foldable phone trend?

6:37

How to control YouTube with 'OK, Google'

1:02

Tesla Model 3 now available from $35,000

1:34

Apple's next launch events: Everything we know

6:18

LATEST PRODUCTS

ALL LATEST PRODUCTS

Creative Stage is the budget desktop sound bar to beat

1:50

Blade Shadow Ghost delivers great gaming performance in a little box

1:47

A powerful selfie camera and 5G rule ZTE's MWC phones

3:02

The Nubia Alpha wraps a phone around your wrist

2:47

Holoscreen is a screen protector that makes any phone display 3D

2:07

Sony's newest 4K Xperia 1 phone aims to wow on cameras and color

1:46

LATEST HOW TO

ALL HOW TO VIDEOS

How we put food processors to the test

1:49

Our 5 favorite things to do with Alexa

2:18

6 ways Google Home helps you cook

1:55

Here's how to use Google's Password Checkup tool

1:15

How to set Dark and even 'Darker' Mode on MacOS

1:36

Google Call Screen: Everything to know

2:16