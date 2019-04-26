Tech Minute

Smart locks keep you secure and add convenience

Transcript
Installing a Smart Lock can be an easy way to bring you convenience, peace of mind and more automation to your home. Smart Locks can attach to the front of your door, the inside or both. There are many different styles and some made to look like traditional deadbolts. Smart locks give you the added convenience of being able to control the lock remotely with the Companion app for your smartphone. Some are even compatible with smart speakers, and will respond to voice commands to check the status of the lock. Furthermore, you can set some smart locks on a timer to automatically lock at a certain time. A huge benefit for smart locks is to manage guests, helpful if you rent your home. You can give out digital keys, and make restrictions on when people can use them. Smart lock prices vary widely depending on brand and features, but typically start at a little over $100. In San Francisco, I'm Kara Tsuboi with CNET for CBS News. [MUSIC]
