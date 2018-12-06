Tech Minute

Smart lightbulb tips and tricks

Transcript
[MUSIC] **** in a smart lightbulb in your house, download the corresponding app, and get ready to enter a bright new world. One of the biggest perks of using a smart lightbulb is they can be controlled from anywhere through an app on your phone or tablet. For example, turn the lights on in your house before you get home or take safety precautions by making sure your porch light is on while you're on vacation. You can also control the amount of light a smart bulb gives off. Some can be dimmed through the app, eliminating the need to install a dimmer switch. Same goes for changing the light's colors. Not only is this a useful feature for daylight or nighttime illumination, but also super fun for setting the mood at a party. And finally some smart bulbs claim to help you sleep better by emitting the right colored light at the right time of day to help with melatonin production. Smart bulb start as low as $15.00 and go as high as 70 or more depending on the features. For specific smart light bulb brand recommendations and to read a shopping guide visit Cnet.com In San Francisco, I'm Kara Tsuboi with cnet for CBS News. [MUSIC]
