Shure's new Aonic wireless earbuds are Beats for audiophiles
Transcript
[MUSIC]
Sure, maybe a well known audio brand among musicians and audio files, but it kind of missed the boat on consumer wireless headphones.
Well now it's finally got a set of true wireless earbuds.
They're not your typical air pods close.
Although it $280 they do cost slightly more than the air pods pro What's interesting about these is that the Bluetooth module is actually detachable, as its name implies, the ionic 215 incorporates Schurz SE 215 ear buds those are the entry level model in its lineup of ear buds and have detachable cables.
They're usually $99.
And when you can do though is you can attach any set.
Of Shure ear buds that have detachable cables to these modules.
You buy the modules for $230, that means you would save $50 if you already had a set of SE 215's.
You could also attach these to the $1000 SE 846's if you happen to have those.
I did ask, sure, whether it matters which earbuds you attach to the Bluetooth module, and a representative told me it doesn't matter.
These SE-215s are actually the hardest to drive.
Their earbuds do have different impedance levels, but the Bluetooth module will adjust.
There's gonna be a setting in the app that allows you to choose which of your earbuds you have
[MUSIC]
and it will automatically adjust to those ear buds.
Weirdly, they're kind of, the audio file equivalent of the Beats Power Beats Pros.
They have a hook that wraps around the top of your ear, and they really do stay in your ear securely.
Shure says they don't have a water resistance rating, but that musicians do wear Shure ear buds, and some musicians do sweat, so they should be fine for a light workout.
Like with other noise isolating earbuds, it's crucial to get a tight seal if you wanna get a good sound out of these guys.
All the ear tips that are included, all the giant foam tips work for me.
That's these ones right here.
But at least they did work, and one of them should work for you.
There are certainly a lot of them included in the box.
The charging case that comes with these is bigger than your typical charging case for two wireless headphones.
These do fit nicely in the charging case.
And while it's a big charging case it doesn't feel as big for some reason as the power of these pros charging case because this is a little bit flatter.
It does zip up.
It has a USB C charging port here and there is a battery life indicator on the back right there.
Battery life is rated at eight hours, which is pretty good.
That's kind of becoming the standard for these types of wireless earbuds are the buds automatically turned off when you put them in the charging case.
You do you have to manually turn each button on every time you put these earbuds on.
They do have one button in each earbud and the controls that the physical button and the controls are usually pretty limited or expand through software upgrades, can pause and play your music and answer and end calls.
If you double tap, double press actually on the control button it activates a transparency mode.
You can hear what's going on in the world around you and also hear your voice inside the buds when you're making a voice call.
It's a nice feature, actually, I should say bud, not buds because he's only have mono for calls.
The sound only comes through the right ear bud and something people complained about with the bose sound sport free It's too bad because they do have very good call quality, at least in one ear, and they do have to beamforming microphones to pick up your voice.
The sound isn't for everybody.
As I said these are geared towards audio files.
They're more of a neutral sound profile with well balanced sound.
It's nicely detailed and as good definition in the base For someone who's used to headphones that are more heightened the treble and the bass, these may seem a little bit flat.
If you like clean, accurate sound you will like these Did you have a companion app for IOS and Android it lets you adjust that level of transparency can also playback high fidelity lossless tracks if you have a collection of those and wants to wear them on your phone, Elastic apps equalizer only works in the app with the music stored on your phone, not with streaming music services.
Overall, I do think this is a cool concept yet feels a little first gen and yeah, it's a little too quirky and a little too expensive, especially when you consider its features list is limited compared to some of the other high end two L's ear buds out there.
The ionic 215 has a distinct design.
It's certainly in keeping with shirts in your monitor heritage, and you will look like a musician wearing these even if you're not, and David Conroy for CNET.
com.
Thanks for watching, and let me know what you think in the comment section.