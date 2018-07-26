Showstopper: The Lenovo Smart Display outclasses the Echo Show

CNET First Look
Showstopper: The Lenovo Smart Display outclasses the Echo ShowWith a simple touchscreen and built-in Google Assistant, the Lenovo Smart Display proves particularly helpful in the kitchen.
Transcript
[MUSIC] Why in the hell would you possibly wanna spend $250 on the Lenovo Smart Display? It's not a tablet, you can't download apps, you can talk to Google Assistant but you can do that on this $50 puck. If you want visuals, use Google Assistant on your phone. We have the same issues and questions with a similar Amazon Echo show. Like the show, the Lenovo smart display combines a simple touchscreen with the functionality of a smart speaker. You just plug it in and go and you can fully control it with your voice or with simple, intuitive gestures. But what's the point? You know what? Lemme show you. By the way if you have a Google home you might wanna pause the video here and mute it, otherwise I'm gonna be triggering that a lot. Hey Google, show me recipes for chicken tikka masala. Sure, here is the recipes The Lenovo Smart Display is a great kitchen assistant. You can scroll through recipes here, you can find recipes on your phone and sent them to the display. Pick one you want Google will give you an overview with the ingredients and the steps. You can start cooking, it'll show you a list of ingredients. There are 24 ingredients. That you can then scroll through. Once you skip to the instructions, then it really gets good. There's 13 steps. So it'll read them out loud, you can scroll through them with a touch or with your voice, you can scroll through the ingredients over here. I'm not much of a cook. But these instructions are so clear and helpful that I think I could even make this myself. And then let's say you get to step where you don't know what to do. Hey Google, how do I saute onions, ginger, and garlic? On the website stilltoday.com. See, it will pull up instructions from another recipe or maybe play a video on YouTube, and that's so clear that not even I could **** that up. Well, maybe I could **** that up, but then it's just gonna go right back to the recipe and you can multitask while you cook. So, the Lenovo smart display is a great cooking assistant, but is it actually better than the Amazon Echo show? Time for a lighting round. Both smart displays sound great, but the Show speakers are a little bit louder, point Amazon. The Lenovo Smart Display actually gives you a physical interface to control smart home devices, point Lenovo. The Amazon Echo Show will display song lyrics while it plays music, point Amazon. Lenovo has access to YouTube. Point Lenovo. The mics on the Show are just a little bit better. Point Amazon. The Lenovo Smart Display doesn't look like it's a tv from 20 years ago. Point Lenovo. The Show has more games that take advantage of the screen. Point Amazon. Lenovo will actually automatically send you driving directions when you're searching for a place. Point Lenovo. I'm adding a tie-breaking point for that detailed recipe assistance, which the show can't match. Because it truly does make a big difference. Both devices can make video calls, pull up the weather and search the web. Both devices are fun and competent. But the Echo Show isn't great at anything. And the Smart Display is. Game, set and match. The Lenovo Smart Display than the Amazon Echo Show. If you want a visual assistant in the kitchen that can also entertain while you cook, it's worth the price. [BLANK_AUDIO]