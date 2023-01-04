Shiftall's VR Accessories Target Hardcore Players
Shiftall's VR Accessories Target Hardcore Players
Speaker 1: Whoa. You wanna go hardcore into the metaverse? This is how you go hardcore into the metaverse. You wanna play all night. You don't want folks to hear you. You're gonna need this thing. It's a headset, it's a microphone. It's got body sensors, it's got hand controllers that do awesome things like let your hands free. What you're seeing here is a suite of products from a company called Shift All. They're looking at other accessories for making VR gaming to a new level. There is a headset [00:00:30] that's called The Ness. Of course you're wondering about that thing on his mouth. That's the mu Talk. It keeps your voice chat more private. When you wanna sing, when you wanna shout, you're not gonna bother other folks. Speaker 2: Carol. Okay. Party drinking. Party Dancing party. And a Loudy Boys chatting with friends. Maybe they have the family or they have neighbors. So that's why we made the, this voice down microphone. Right? Speaker 1: Can you demo it for us? Okay. Speaker 2: So I'm saying the [00:01:00] continuous same volume. Okay. Yeah. Can you hear me? Can you hear me? Can you hear me like this? Okay. Yes, yes. Can you hear me? Can you hear me? Speaker 1: What does it matter what you look like in the real world? You in the metaverse, the handsets that they provide give you freedom to do other things, like hold water even while you're playing. So you could just do a quick flip and this [00:01:30] is pretty comfortable. You know, one of the things that was kind of always a little strange when you're in VR is like Uhoh. I dropped my hand set cause I had to go do something, you know? But here you wouldn't have to fumble. You could just keep it hooked on to you. Hands free. Hands in the game. Hands free. Hands in the game. Oh yeah, that's how it goes. I got this.

