Shazam Comic-Con trailer turns a teen into a sweet superhero

Comic-Con 2018
Shazam Comic-Con trailer turns a teen into a sweet superheroShazam's San Diego Comic-Con trailer shows how Billy Batson becomes Shazam, and he's already rocking out those powers.
Transcript
You've run from foster homes in six counties. I can take care of myself. When you're 18. Give these people a chance, cuz that's what they're giving you. [MUSIC] This is Billy Batson, make sure you make him feel at home. They seem nice but don't buy it, it gets real Game of Thrones around here. [Snickers] Dude! Just messing around. You look at me and you're like, why so dark? You're this [UNKNOWN] foster kid you've got it all. What if you could have one super power, what would you pick? Everybody chooses flight. You know why? So they can fly away from this conversation? No, because heroes fly! [SOUND] [SOUND] [SOUND] [UNKNOWN] to stand up for you? Hey! [NOISE] [NOISE] Man, sorry about that. [UNKNOWN] Get out the way! [BLANK_AUDIO] [UNKNOWN] [SOUND] I choose you as champion. [SOUND] Hello? Say my name so my powers may flow through you. But I don't know your name, sir. Shazam. [LAUGH] Are you for real? Say it! Okay! Shazam? [SOUND] [MUSIC] [SOUND] It's me, Billy. What is happening? You're the only person I know that knows anything about this Caped Crusader stuff. Can I? Yeah, yeah. [MUSIC] [LAUGH] It's crazy, right. What are your super powers? Powers. Superpowers, dude, I don't even know how to pee in this thing. [MUSIC] You have super strength. Can you fly? [MUSIC] Whoa! You okay, why aren't you talking? Ow! [MUSIC] I don't think that's gonna buff out. Your phone's charged. Your phone's charged. What the hell? [MUSIC] You're like a bad guy right? [MUSIC] Shazam! [MUSIC] Gentlemen. [MUSIC] You have bullet immunity. I'm bulletproof. [LAUGH] You're dead. Sorry about your windows. Have a good night. You're welcome for not getting robbed. Hey. What's up, I'm a super hero. [MUSIC]