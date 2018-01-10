The Latest
CES
2018
Share your battery power with Cat S41 phone
The rugged Cat S41 phone can also take photos underwater.
January 10, 2018
Latest
See the first in-screen fingerprint scanner in action
1:32
January 9, 2018
Synaptics' scanner is hidden under the screen instead of in a button -- it's going to be a huge, huge trend in 2018.
Check out this understated Porsche Design Huawei phone
1:06
January 9, 2018
Here's how the Porsche Design phone looks different to the regular Huawei Mate 10 Pro.
Moviphone looks like a OnePlus 5 with a built-in projector
1:25
January 8, 2018
The latest phone from WMS packs solid midrange Android specs and a 720p HD projector. No mods needed.
Huawei's Honor View 10 phone searches for the sweet spot
1:36
January 8, 2018
The phone, seen at CES 2018, will battle the OnePlus 5 for the mid-price phone zone.
Facebook Messenger now lets kids chat
1:13
December 4, 2017
Facebook now has a version of Messenger designed specifically for kids to chat with approved contacts. But will parents opt-in?
iOS update introduces Apple Pay Cash, texting turns 25
1:20
December 4, 2017
In today's biggest tech news, Apple's latest iOS update lets you send cash via iMessage, the text message turns 25 and Amazon patents...
Best mobile phones for the 2017 holidays
1:59
November 21, 2017
Our top picks for the best phones to give as gifts for the 2017 holiday season.
OnePlus 5T equals a few key upgrades
1:24
November 18, 2017
The step-up 5T is a tiny bit more expensive and adds a larger screen in a similar body. Is it the powerful budget phone to get?
