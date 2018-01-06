Serious security flaws in chips, CES 2018 looms

Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF
Tech Today
Serious security flaws in chips, CES 2018 loomsIn this week's wrap-up, two flaws affect most modern processors in phones, PCs and Macs. Looking ahead, the world's largest tech show is about to officially kick off.
Transcript
This is cnet and here are the stories that matter right now. Several security researchers including Google's project zero team found a design technique in most modern processors that could allow hackers to access data from the memory on your device. The flaws are known by the names spectre and meltdown and affect Intel and the ARM chip. Intel, AMD, and ARM are working on fixes. Apple said that all of its computers, iPhones, and iPads are affected by the flaws, but also added there are no known exploits impacting customers at this time. Check CNET to find out how to protect yourself from Meltdown and Spectre. Roku is getting into the speaker business The company launched a new licensing program where it will partner with manufacturers which will build sound bars and speakers powered by Roku technology TCL is the first partner to be announced and the first non-Roku TV device will be unveiled at the Consumer Electronics Show. Speaking of the Consumer Electronics Show, CES 2018 officially runs from January 8. To the 12th. But news is already coming in. One report says, we might get a sneak peek at the Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9 Plus. LG has confirmed it will be showing off an 88 inch, 8K, [UNKNOWN] television. Cnet is in Los Vegas, where we will be covering all the news From CES. You can catch everything at cnet.com/ces.