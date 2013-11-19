Sense handheld 3D scanner turns your head into an action figure

CNET First Look
Sense handheld 3D scanner turns your head into an action figureSense is an easy-to-use way to scan 3D objects right to your PC or 3D printer: we try scanning Scott Stein's head.
Transcript
I am Scott Stein, and I'm looking at Sense: A handheld 3D scanner from 3D Systems. That's $399 and available now. There's never been anything quite like this where it's meant to be as simple as point and shoot or turn and scan and it will take your 3D scan and turn into an STL or PLY file. If you're a 3D printing geek then you'll know that, that allows you to print but also print in color. You can also save it if you just want to keep beneath 3D scan of whatever it is you want to scan. I tried scanning my own head and body and it worked out pretty darn well. All you have to do is to keep turning it around, it's made to be as simple enough for kid's use. It's available now on Cubify, you put an order for one and make your 3D printing home kit complete. I'm Scott Stein with a quick look at Sense, it's pretty compact and it's pretty crazy too.