Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless blow away the AirPods' sound
Transcript
[MUSIC]
There are only a few truly wireless earphones worth buying right now and the Sennheiser momentum true wireless is one of them.
At $300, they're more expensive than Apple's air pods or Java's true wireless earphones, with significantly better bass and cleaner, more detailed sound.
They also feature very good performance for making calls and they fit my ears comfortably though they're bigger than the Jabra's and stick out a little more.
While the ear phones have no physical buttons on them, they're equipped with a touch control scheme that works pretty well once you figure out exactly what it is.
It's a good idea to run through the help tutorial in the companion Sennheiser Smart Control app for iOS and Android.
It shows you the various taps or taps and holds Controlling track, volume, answering and ending calls ,and accessing your phone's voice assistance.
Other settings including an EQ option that lets you tweak the sound profile as well as a transparency mode that lets ambient sound in and slightly amplifies Amplifies it.
Give me access from the app.
With another setting you can have your music pause automatically when you pull one of the ear buds out of your ears.
Better Life has rated it four hours, that's a little less than the air pods.
And [UNKNOWN] both the Which are rated at 5 hours like those models this Sennheiser comes with a charging case that has a built-in battery that delivers two additional charges on the case isn't as small as they are pods and jobbers case.
It's nice looking and the buds adhere to their charging slots magnetically.
I also appreciated that the case charges via USB C and the earphones are equipped with Bluetooth 5.0 technology.
New York City with all of its conflicting wireless signals can be notoriously difficult on totally wireless earphones.
In my testing, however, I experienced only minimal dropouts and a few pairing snafus.
I thought wireless performance was generally quite good right there with the Airpods [UNKNOWN] All that said, at the end of the day what sets these earphones apart from the competition is their sound quality.
You'll immediately notice that these have a more open, rich sound with tighter, meatier bass than both the Jabras and the Airpods.
They also sound better than Bose's sound support.
Free earphones.
Is the kind of sound you expect from premium headphones and this is the first true wireless headphone I've tested that I didn't feel like I was sacrificing a bit of sound quality in exchange for totally cutting the cord, alas, you'll have to pay extra for that extra good sound but for some, it'll be worth it.
I'm David Carnoy for cnet dot com.
[SOUND]
HeadphonesSennheiser
Up Next
AKG N700NC: Does it beat Sony and Bose?
2:03
Dolby Dimension headphone adds another dimension to the home-entertainment...
3:15
A refrigerated PC gaming headset to keep you cool
2:50
Microsoft Surface Headphones: The surprise noise-canceling contender
2:38
Sony's WH-1000XM3 dethrones Bose QuietComfort 35 II as top noise-cancelling...
2:48
Tribit XFree Tune: A cheap Bluetooth headphone that sounds great
1:25
Plantronics BackBeat Go 600: A comfortable and affordable over-ear...
1:40
JBL Reflect Mini 2 mostly shines
1:30
Marshall Mid ANC takes on Sony and Bose headphones
1:42
Do Anker's Zolo Liberty earphones measure up to the AirPods?