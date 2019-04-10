CNET News Video

Senators grill Twitter and Facebook over alleged political bias

Transcript
Transcription not available for Senators grill Twitter and Facebook over alleged political bias.
Tech IndustryDigital MediaFacebookTwitterGovernment surveillance

TECH SHOWS

LATEST NEWS

ALL LATEST NEWS

Senators grill Twitter and Facebook over alleged political bias

7:49

Black hole seen in real life for the first time

2:56

The Library of Congress is putting our historical treasures online

3:14

What Facebook and Google say they’re doing to combat hate speech online

13:29

Google delivery drones get go-ahead in Australia

1:26

Deactivating your Facebook account doesn't stop data collection

2:15

MOST POPULAR

ALL MOST POPULAR

AirPods 2 have a new rival... from Apple

7:00

Toyota's Cue 3 basketball robot is a 3-point shooting machine (literally)

5:04

The Top 5 best phone trends

2:46

We tested Verizon's new 5G network

8:24

Each of these floating cities could someday house up to 10,000 people

3:05

Beats Powerbeats Pro have AirPods’ new features but sound better

3:26

LATEST PRODUCTS

ALL LATEST PRODUCTS

This library puts tech in the hands of its patrons

2:18

Onewheel Pint: Small hoverboard upgrade with big potential

2:07

How GE torture tests its appliances

4:57

Vizio's $500 Atmos sound bar is the one to buy

1:50

Beats Powerbeats Pro have AirPods’ new features but sound better

3:26

Lego's weirdest new robots are heading to schools

1:36

LATEST HOW TO

ALL HOW TO VIDEOS

Galaxy S10 settings to change right now

2:37

How to watch TV online for free

1:34

8 essential Instant Pot tips

2:11

How to set up a budget turntable

5:38

Throw out these 4 cords today

1:57

Galaxy S10 tips and tricks

3:33