CNET
Reviews
Best Products
Appliances
Audio
Cameras
Cars
Desktops
Drones
Headphones
Laptops
Monitors
Networking
Phones
Printers
Smart Home
Software
Tablets
TVs
VPNs
Wearables & VR
Web Hosting
News
Apple
Computers
Culture
Google
Internet
Microsoft
Mobile
Sci-Tech
Security
Tech Industry
Special Features
CNET @ Work
Photo Galleries
Subscribe
Newsletters
Magazine
Video
Apple Byte
CNET Top 5
How To
Googlicious
Smart Home
Tech Today
News
Special Features
3:59
CNET Podcasts
Laptops
Phones
Tablets
TVs
How To
Appliances
Computers
Gaming
Home Entertainment
Internet
Mobile Apps
Phones
Photography
Security
Smart Home
Tablets
Wearable Tech
Forums
Speed Test
Smart Home
Best smart home devices
How To
News
Tour our smart apartment
Tour our smart house
Product Compatibility
Amazon Alexa
Apple HomeKit
Belkin WeMo
Google Home
Lutron
Nest
Philips Hue
Samsung SmartThings
Wink
Cars
Best Cars
News
Reviews
Recalls
Pictures
AutoComplete
Carfection
Cooley On Cars
Concept Cars
Electric Cars
The Best
Affordable Cars
Crossovers
Electric Cars
Family Cars
Hybrids
Luxury Cars
Sedans
SUVs
Deals
The Cheapskate
Best Tech Under $50
Best VPN Services
Best Web Hosting
Best Password Managers
By Category
All Deals
Audio
Cameras
Desktops
Hard Drives
Laptops
Monitors
Phones
Printers
Software
Tablets
TVs
Download
Join / Sign In
My Profile
Australia
China
France
Germany
Japan
Korea
Middle East
United Kingdom
US Editions
English
Español
My Profile
Forums
Sign Out
Your video, "Self-driving Uber kills pedestrian "
will start after this message from our sponsors.
Loading video...
CNET
News Video
Self-driving Uber kills pedestrian
The vehicle strikes a woman crossing the street in Tempe, Arizona.
1:01
/
March 19, 2018
Transcript
Transcription not available for Self-driving Uber kills pedestrian.
Coming up next
Watch Boeing's 737 MAX 7 complete its first test flight
Shell has a car race that's all about fuel efficiency
Trump blocks Broadcom-Qualcomm merger
Street Fighter II meets AR
Twitter wants more verified users: What does it mean?
What Alexa's laughing means for voice recognition's future
VR is helping to reduce pain, anxiety in patients
Bose AR aims for augmented audio instead of visuals
Apple adds Texture
Lara Croft is a hero for our time
Latest
Tech Industry videos
Apple event set for March 27, Microsoft creates new division
1:54
March 17, 2018
In this week's wrap-up, a Chicago high school will play host to Apple. Maybe it's an education event? Meanwhile, Microsoft's built...
Play video
Watch Boeing's 737 MAX 7 complete its first test flight
1:31
March 16, 2018
Boeing successfully completes the first test flight of its 737 MAX jetliner outside of Seattle.
Play video
Apple event on March 27 to focus on education
1:07
March 16, 2018
Apple sent out invites to a rare off-campus event at a Chicago high school later this month.
Play video
You could be eating lab-grown meat by the end of 2018
2:33
March 16, 2018
From burgers to chicken nuggets, several companies are producing meat from a petri dish.
Play video
3 Facebook tips for less spam and more views
1:05
March 16, 2018
Get more views on your posts, prioritize the people whose posts you want to see first on your timeline, and there's a new way to watch...
Play video
Facebook Lite has wider launch, Amazon skips on new Nest products
1:28
March 16, 2018
Today's major tech stories include Facebook Lite expanding to countries like the US and Canada, the reason Nest's newest products aren't...
Play video
Google to ban cryptocurrency ads, and a new Raspberry Pi board arrives
1:12
March 15, 2018
Today's major tech stories include Google's banning of cryptocurrency ads starting in June, Google's Map data being opened up and offered...
Play video
Royal Caribbean's selling vacations with AR and VR, and we stepped inside
1:06
March 15, 2018
Portals to private islands, VR balloon rides. It might be coming to an airport near you.
Play video