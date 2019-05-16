See Galaxy S10 5G's jaw-dropping real-world speeds

How San Francisco's ban could impact facial recognition tech
Bucket lists get checked off in VR
Is Facebook spying on you?
WhatsApp update fights malware that infects devices with just a call
Disney is set to completely take over Hulu
Facebook's a giant, but its supporters don't think it needs to split up
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 info leaking
iOS 13 leaks hint at future products and the latest iPhone 11 rumors
What’s new with Google Wear OS? Tiles, that’s what
Netflix drops trailer for Black Mirror season 5
OnePlus 7 Pro packs top features for less than $700
Lenovo's flexible ThinkPad X1 prototype
Testing gas grills at the CNET Smart Home
Android Q beta: What's new?
The Google Nest Hub Max soups up the smart display
How to find a lost iPhone
Delete your iPhone's zombie apps right now
3 ways to get your lights to turn on when you get home
How to clean your phone (and things to never do)
How to tell if your food is safe to eat
How to find your lost Android phone