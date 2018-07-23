Searching trailer: Thriller for the digital age

Trailers
Searching trailer: Thriller for the digital ageThe new film stars John Cho, who is searching for his missing 16-year-old daughter.
Transcript
[MUSIC] I'm Margo. [MUSIC] I haven't been able to reach Margo. When was the last time you saw her? The study group only went til 9. I think we're gonna go late. She definitely left at 9. [MUSIC] I'm Margo. Did she mention anything unusual? Was she acting strange? [SOUND] I'm Margot. Who are you? She's been transferring funds for the last six months. I'm Margot. We found blood in the vehicle. How did David respond? These problems usually start in the household. [SOUND] Mr. Kim, is everything okay? Everything is great. Margot and I are- [NOISE] She had cats in her car. He felt bad about everything. She was my best friend. My God. She told me she ran away. [BLANK_AUDIO] I didn't know her. I didn't know my daughter. [BLANK_AUDIO]