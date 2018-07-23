Your video, "Searching trailer: Thriller for the digital age"
will start after this message from our sponsors.
Loading video...

Trailers

Searching trailer: Thriller for the digital age

The new film stars John Cho, who is searching for his missing 16-year-old daughter.
1:00 /
Transcript
[MUSIC] I'm Margo. [MUSIC] I haven't been able to reach Margo. When was the last time you saw her? The study group only went til 9. I think we're gonna go late. She definitely left at 9. [MUSIC] I'm Margo. Did she mention anything unusual? Was she acting strange? [SOUND] I'm Margot. Who are you? She's been transferring funds for the last six months. I'm Margot. We found blood in the vehicle. How did David respond? These problems usually start in the household. [SOUND] Mr. Kim, is everything okay? Everything is great. Margot and I are- [NOISE] She had cats in her car. He felt bad about everything. She was my best friend. My God. She told me she ran away. [BLANK_AUDIO] I didn't know her. I didn't know my daughter. [BLANK_AUDIO]

Latest TV and Movies videos

Video: Neil deGrasse Tyson talks Cosmos: Possible Worlds
Neil deGrasse Tyson talks Cosmos: Possible Worlds
2:38
He's still fired up about science, and it's infectious.
Play video
Video: Comic-Con 2018: Game of Thrones characters reveal season 8 spoilers
Comic-Con 2018: Game of Thrones characters reveal season 8 spoilers
2:26
HBO didn't have a panel, so cosplayers announced their own series finale news.
Play video
Video: New Deadly Class trailer debuts at Comic-Con 2018
New Deadly Class trailer debuts at Comic-Con 2018
1:40
The Russo Brothers' Deadly Class TV series is scheduled to debut in 2019 on Syfy.
Play video
Video: Disenchantment trailer revealed at Comic-Con
Disenchantment trailer revealed at Comic-Con
1:42
The new animated series from Simpson's creator Matt Groening premieres Aug. 17 on Netflix.
Play video
Video: The Orville season 2 trailer premieres at Comic-Con
The Orville season 2 trailer premieres at Comic-Con
2:36
Seth MacFarlane's comedic space adventure The Orville is back for a second season.
Play video
Video: Aquaman Comic-Con trailer brings Arthur Curry home for war
Aquaman Comic-Con trailer brings Arthur Curry home for war
2:24
Aquaman's San Diego Comic-Con trailer shows a battle over Atlantis is coming, and Arthur Curry coming home to protect it.
Play video
Video: Shazam Comic-Con trailer turns a teen into a sweet superhero
Shazam Comic-Con trailer turns a teen into a sweet superhero
2:53
Shazam's San Diego Comic-Con trailer shows how Billy Batson becomes Shazam, and he's already rocking out those powers.
Play video
Video: Godzilla: King of the Monsters Comic-Con trailer builds the MonsterVerse
Godzilla: King of the Monsters Comic-Con trailer builds the MonsterVerse
2:24
Will Godzilla and other monsters save us? The Godzilla: King of the Monsters San Diego Comic-Con trailer proclaims these titans will...
Play video