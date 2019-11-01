Save time with clothing subscription services for kids
Transcript
[MUSIC]
Get the dressing room and save time by having your kids clothes sent directly to your house.
A handful of services are readily available and they all start the same way with you taking an online quiz to figure out your kids clothing needs, style and your price point The brand Stitch Fix is well known for its adult subscription services and also offers kid fixes, as they're called.
With Stitch Fix, you can arrange for delivery whenever you want it.
Shipping and return shipping are free but there is a $20 [UNKNOWN] styling fee but that does get credited if you keep any of the 8 to 12 pieces they send you.
Kid Box won't charge you a styling fee and even offers to donate clothing to a children's charity if you keep the whole box of clothing.
Shipping is also free both ways and Kid Box says they're partners with over a 160 top clothing brands If you want your kid to be the playground standout look no further than rockets of awesome.
This company designs its own clothing can send a box of eight items to your door each season.
You get to preview the box before it ships and the $5 styling fee gets applied to any clothes you keep in San Francisco and cars to boy with CNET for CBS News.
