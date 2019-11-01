Save time with clothing subscription services for kids

Transcript
[MUSIC] Get the dressing room and save time by having your kids clothes sent directly to your house. A handful of services are readily available and they all start the same way with you taking an online quiz to figure out your kids clothing needs, style and your price point The brand Stitch Fix is well known for its adult subscription services and also offers kid fixes, as they're called. With Stitch Fix, you can arrange for delivery whenever you want it. Shipping and return shipping are free but there is a $20 [UNKNOWN] styling fee but that does get credited if you keep any of the 8 to 12 pieces they send you. Kid Box won't charge you a styling fee and even offers to donate clothing to a children's charity if you keep the whole box of clothing. Shipping is also free both ways and Kid Box says they're partners with over a 160 top clothing brands If you want your kid to be the playground standout look no further than rockets of awesome. This company designs its own clothing can send a box of eight items to your door each season. You get to preview the box before it ships and the $5 styling fee gets applied to any clothes you keep in San Francisco and cars to boy with CNET for CBS News.

TECH SHOWS

68 episodes

68 episodes

834 episodes

892 episodes

319 episodes

1019 episodes

LATEST NEWS

ALL LATEST NEWS

Edward Norton on his new movie and his cat co-star

5:23

An app wanted to bring back Instagram's creepiest feature for stalking loved ones

7:04

HBO Max brings GoT-prequel House of the Dragon and Green Lantern show (The Daily Charge, 10/30/2019)

6:51

Everything Samsung announced at its Developer Conference

18:52

Google sees disappointing profit amid internal drama

1:08

Why Google could use Fitbit

2:24

MOST POPULAR

ALL MOST POPULAR

Samsung pins its hopes on bigger being better

3:08

Improve Apple Watch battery life in four easy steps

2:24

Everything you need to know from Samsung's S6 event

4:37

Frigidaire wants to do better than other moderately priced ovens

1:07

Find cheap filler items to get free Amazon shipping

1:37

Fortnite: Battle Royale tips for gamers just starting out

3:02

LATEST PRODUCTS

ALL LATEST PRODUCTS

LG G8X is a $700 dual-screen phone that takes aim at foldable phones

3:14

DJI's Mavic Mini is a pocketable folding camera drone you can fly anywhere

3:08

AirPods Pro first impressions: Should you upgrade?

8:18

Samsung Galaxy Book Flex and Ion bring some cool exclusive features to its 2020 laptop lineup

2:58

Nvidia debuts two new Shield TV streamers

3:18

Honor 9X may be the last Honor phone we see with Android

1:55

LATEST HOW TO

ALL HOW TO VIDEOS

MacOS Catalina: 5 best things

2:02

5G made simple

4:59

How to use Google Translate's photo tool

2:03

iOS 13: Cool features you'll want to try now

1:32

Everything to know about the Brave browser

2:09

Android 10 privacy settings: Everything to know

1:55