Save time cleaning with these devices

Tech Minute
Save time cleaning with these devicesThe most time-consuming chores will be done way faster with these three devices.
Transcript
[MUSIC] With the right tools, even the most time consuming chores will go a lot faster. Here are three picks to cut your cleaning time. The Roomba 960 will get your floors and carpets clean without having to lift a finger. It maps out the entire space, and it fits under most furniture so it won't miss a crumb. Download the app, and control from anywhere, so you can have clean floors as soon as you walk in through the door. Roombas start at about $300. Don't bother folding out the ironing board, Rowenta's XL Steam Plus is ready to go in seconds. And it gets rid of stubborn wrinkles, with just one pass. It sells for around $69, and comes in a travel size. The Dyson Pure Cool, is a $450 investment with double the reward. It's a high-tech air purifier that keeps your house dust free, while its powerful fan cools it down. Dyson says it eliminates 99.7% of dust particles and allergens in a room, which you can actually monitor and control, through the mobile app. In San Francisco, I'm Vanessa Hand Orellana, seenit.com for CBS News. [MUSIC]