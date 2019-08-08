Samsung's Unpacked event dishes a pair of Note 10s
This is CNET and hear the stories that matter right now.
Samsung debut a pair of Note 10 phones at the company's event in Brooklyn.
Both the Note 10 and Note 10 plus feature edge-to-edge screens, the front facing 10 megapixel sort of cycloptic camera, new button configurations, and newly designed [UNKNOWN] stylus.
What's not in the new note ten is a headphone jack though a pair of USB C headphones will come in the box.
Both devices are powered by a snapdragon 855 chip and will feature WiFi six.
What separates the phones are of course their sizes and a number of features.
The smaller entry level note ten will sport a 6.3 inch screen coming three colors and only one storage configuration 256 gigabytes.
It also doesn't offer an SD card slot.
The note 10 will go for $949.
The note 10 plus on the other hand, feature a special AR less On the back so that users can take advantage of AR Doodle, which lets you pin drawings on a video subject in real time.
The Note 10 Plus will offer expandable SSD storage and come into configurations 256 and 512 gigabyte version it will be offered in four colors Start at 1099.
A 5G version of the Note 10 Plus will come out down the road starting at $1,300 and will be available exclusively through Verizon to start.
If you wanna preorder a Note 10 or Note 10 Plus you can do so on August 8th.
Check it out when it goes on sale August And finally, Samsung revealed a superlight notebook, the Galaxy Lite S. Available in two colors, the LTE capable laptop features a 13 inch touchscreen and 23 hour battery.
It'll start at $999 when it's available sometime in September.
[MUSIC]
You can stay up to date with the latest, by visiting Cnet.
