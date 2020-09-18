Samsung's Galaxy Tab S7 tablet wants you to work and play
I've got an app I've got I've got Samsung's New Tab S seven right here.
It's pretty good for work pretty good for games, but I'm gonna tell you whether or not it's an iPad killer.
I previously got a chance to try out a pre release version of this guy's Big Brother.
That's the Tab S seven plus, compared to that this Tab S seven, just plain old S seven.
It's got a lower speed resolution, slightly smaller display 11 inches verses 12.
It's just got a regular LCD verses in.
Its an amoled screen in the fancier, more expensive version, but you also save $200.
I also found this smaller version was a little bit easier to handle the weight felt a little bit better the balance felt a little bit better.
Found a little more comfortable for streaming Netflix in bed at night when we talked about the Tab S 7 plus, we went into a lot of detail about some of the cool features like dex which is Samsung's office platform that makes the Android tablet look and feel a little bit more like a Windows laptop, especially if you have a clip on keyboard like you do here.
You get multiple windows, you get what looks like a taskbar at the bottom, it really looks like a traditional Windows desktop, at least if you don't look too closely and I found that pretty useful.
We also talked a bit about x cloud which is Is Microsoft's Xbox game streaming service that you can't use on your Windows laptop just yet, you can't use on your iOS device your iPad just yet, but you can use on Android devices, and the Tab S7 and S7+ There are certainly key devices that you might use to play X cloud games if your internet is good enough.
So since we've gone over a lot of these main features and details talking.
About the Tab S seven plus, in talking about the tab at seven.
I'm gonna tell you some of the things I liked about the experience and some of the things I didn't like so much.
What I really liked was the balance and the field that 11 inch screen the weight was really good.
When you put the clip on keyboard and back cover on you have to buy those separately, but I think they're really valuable.
Add on ou get something that still is not too heavy and feels well-balanced, you can put it on your lap.
I was able to carry it around.
I was able to sit in a chair and bounce it and use the keyboard.
And that'll felt pretty good with the Tampa seven plus it was a little bigger and bulkier.
Didn't quite feel as natural in the hand.
Even when I was watching the videos on it.
I thought the 11 inch screen was a bit easier to hold a little bit lighter.
And I thought that the screen pop even though it's not an AMA LED screen in this less expensive version, I thought it popped better than the screen of my regular plain old iPad.
Add a little disturbance to declare out here.
All right back to business.
Now if you look at something like the 10 So, if you look at something like an iPad you look at something like the surface line from Microsoft.
They all start with a sleek style tablet, you can clip on a keyboard that usually works fairly well and they all have keyboard touch pads now, which is Great and they all have good stylus accessories.
Now the key is everybody wants you to buy all these things separately.
They generally just sell you the slate so I'm going to give Samsung some credit here.
They put the stylus in the box.
Not only that it's got a cool magnetic Clasp on the back, you just stick the silence on the back and it stays there.
And if you have the keyboard cover, there's a little hole for it in there as well.
Now you still have to buy the keyboard separately and everybody makes you do that which I don't understand because frankly, these slight sound devices are much much, much more useful with a keyboard than without especially if you're planning on doing.
Anything even vaguely work-related with them.
I also like that.
Unlike, let's say an iPad, you can use it's both facial recognition and fingerprint to log into the tab S7 and the S7+.
Plus, I found the facial recognition not as good as obviously on an iPhone or use some Samsung phones.
It offered to turn the brightness up at night to help recognize my face and I'm like, that doesn't sound relaxing.
If I'm You know, watching a Netflix show in bed at night I have to log in and then the screen gets brighter to, to lock my face in.
So I was not a huge fan of that.
If I was shopping for an Android tablet on the lower end, maybe you'd get an Amazon Amazon fire tablet those aren't really stock Android but that's basically what they are.
They're very inexpensive and they're frankly good for kids and good for media viewing.
If I was going to get something fancier, I really the Samsung Tab S line is the only game in town for real premium Super fancy Android tablet experience especially if you want something that has a bit more of a laptop feel that said between the time when the S seven and seven plus were announced and now that they finally have the retail version of the s seven to look at.
Well, Apple came along and announced a bunch of updates to some of their iPads.
And to the iPad Air which has always sort of the odd man out got a lot of really good, pretty fancy upgrades and at 599 it's less expensive than either of the two Samsung tablets and the basic iPad.
The $300 special.
You can usually get it for 250.
If you wait for a holiday sale, but for 300 bucks you can't beat it with the tab S7 and you're looking at 650 and for the assemblage 850.
And again, you still have to buy the keyboard separately.
So I'm not sure there's a super strong case to be made for a standalone Android tablet unless you are Specifically very invested in like say getting cloud support or you really like how they have Dex working for office work.
The iPad updates that just came out really add a lot of value and the prices are lower.
I wish these guys were a little bit less expensive.
Then I'd be more open to saying hey, let's get rid of all these iPads.
Let's get on the Android change.
