Samsung's next event, Apple discontinuing the iMac Pro

This is CNET and here are the stories that mattered this week.
Samsung is having it's second big product launch of the year on March 17th.
The company is expected to show off it's affordable Galaxy A-series of smartphones.
This A models have been available internationally, but last year was the first time the A-line came to the US Earlier this year, Samsung unveiled the Galaxy S 21 line up.
Apple is officially saying a fond farewell to the iMac Pro announcing its decision to discontinue the line.
A standard model, is still available on Apple's website but only where current supplies last Once they're gone, the iMac pro will no longer be available.
Bloomberg reported in January that Apple is getting ready to revamp its entire iMac line of desktop computers, so it's not exactly an unexpected step.
And finally, social media app TicToc rolled out new tools to help fight harassment on its platform.
The filter all comments feature will allow users to review and approve every comment made on a video.
While a rethink feature will ask users to reconsider posting comments that could be hurtful or inappropriate.
Tik Tok also announced a partnership with the cyber bullying Research Center as part of its efforts.
You can stay up to date with the latest by visiting CNET
