Samsung's Gear 360 VR camera lets you live-stream VR in real time

Samsung shows off a new motion-controlling sensor at its Unpacked event in New York. The new device makes it easier to search movies and games.
This year we're making the Gear 360 even better. Introducing the all new Gear 360. [APPLAUSE]. It's more portable. With an enhanced grip that fits comfortably in your hand, it shoots in brilliant 4K. So you can capture memories in clear, high quality 360 degree video. And now we can live broadcast your experiences in real time. On Facebook, YouTube, or Samsung VR. Essentially breaking down the barriers of time and distance. [APPLAUSE] Tom? Tom is gonna come in shortly. You can see the power of 360. [BLANK_AUDIO] Looks like we're having a little bit of difficulty with the audio feed. [LAUGH] Hey guys this is Michael Prospero. There we go. I find our beautiful destination, right now I'm across the street from US Lincoln Center. Our beautiful destination our mission is to celebrate the beauty of the world and all its amazing people place and experiences. We've been using the Gear 360 all around the world and we couldn't be more excited about the new version As we push the boundaries in engaging immersive content. We've got a special surprise for everyone here in the audience today. In, yeah, instead of just showing you the new Gear 360, we want you to be the very first people to try it out for yourself. Good job, everyone's got one One Great. Now what I'd like you to do is locate the power button and hold it down for 2 seconds to turn it on. Get ready. Hold up your camera. Press the record button. We're gonna capture this moment. Whether on vacation you see some epic scenery. You wanna capture the essence of that moment. All 360 degrees of it. There is no better way to do that, than with the Gear 360.

