Samsung's Galaxy Tab S4 is an Android tablet that wants to be a laptop

Thanks to its keyboard and S Pen and the company's DeX interface, the 10.5-inch tablet is ready to multitask. We got to check it out at an event in New York.
When it comes to premium tablets more and more people want one that's good for entertainment and getting some work done. So, Samsung brought a desktop style interface to Android with the new $650 dollar Galaxy Galaxy Tab S4 built around a 10.5 inch WQXGA Super AMOLED display and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor the display is larger than the Tab S3's but Samsung kept the overall size about the same by using slimmer bezels The larger screen gives you more room to enjoy games and movies, or you can make better use of the included S Pen, which can be used for more than doodles, and you can use it with the screen of,f too. The screen is surrounded by four AKG tuned speakers with Dolby Atmos And with up to 16 hours of battery life, you can watch plenty of video with this thing. But again, entertainment is only part of the picture since Samsung added deck support which it has on it's latest Galaxy phones and gives you a desktop-like interface to work in. Add on its $150 keyboard cover, any interface will switch and allow you to run apps side by side in. Multiple resizeable windows. The Tab S4 has mouse support too, and a USB-C adaptor lets you connect up to an external display, so you have more room to work. Basically it lets you work like a Microsoft Surface, and uses apps like and iPad Pro. All in one device. [MUSIC]

