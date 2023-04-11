Samsung's 2023 OLED TVs Challenge LG on Price, Picture
Speaker 1: Hey guys, David Katz Myer here at Samsung 8 37. This is, its New York City showcase showing off all the cool new TVs for 2023. Speaker 1: Samsung's OED TVs are on the market. Now, behind me there's two series of televisions. There's a 65 inch and a 55 inch in the S 90 C series. What's great about these is that they're matching LGS price. So I'm anticipating all year there's gonna [00:00:30] be some back and forth pricing between Samsung and LG about ole televisions. Now, refresh your memory. OLE has the best picture quality we have tested at, seen at, we haven't tested these particular ones yet, but in general, O L E D TVs deliver spectacular picture. We expect these Samsungs to be right up there. They have QD quantum dot qd, OED technology that improves the color and makes some brighter. Now, Samsung comes out with two series of OED TVs in 2023. The S 90 C here is [00:01:00] the entry level. So the difference between that and the S 95 C, which is more expensive, is that the 95 is gonna be brighter. Speaker 1: So you get better highlights, you get better HDR impact, probably better picture quality in a bright room. Samsung's also saying, speaking of bright rooms, that they've improved the anti-reflective filter from last year. So last year you could maybe see a little bit of gray in a bright room, uh, that kind of spoils those black levels. This year they're saying that they've improved that anti-reflective filter. Maybe we'll get better [00:01:30] contrast in a bright room. So excited to test these out. For now though, it's actually really cool that Samsung's competing directly with LG on price for OLED TVs. So we just showed you OLE TVs behind the ARE Q L E D TVs. Now, these are not the OED picture quality that we've come to expect. These use L C D picture quality, but still they're very good for a non OED TV in my test. Now these are the new 2023 models. Speaker 1: I haven't tested these particular TVs yet, but Samsung is rolling out a lot of new Q L [00:02:00] E D TVs for 2023. There's the 85 series, the 90 series, and the 4K last year. I really liked that 90 series as kind of the best non OED TV I tested. Really bright, great picture quality. Can't wait to test it this year. And then of course Samsung's doing eight K. So there's the 900 C series, which is their top of the line 2023 Q L E D tv. Again, they're saying super bright, but I'm telling you it's really expensive. Probably not worth the money for that AK resolution. That's a look at Samsung's [00:02:30] OLED and Q L E D TVs. They've also got a few other models shown up here at 8 37. There's the frame, which is its art looking television with customizable frames. There's an art store that's included with that. There's also the terrace television for outdoors. It's showing a new version of its freestyle projector, but the bread and butter of Samsung's TVs are these Q L E D and now quantum dot Q OED TVs. So we're gonna see how those look in the lab, but pretty cool. Preview here at Samsung 8 37. I'm David Ka Myer [00:03:00] for cnet.

