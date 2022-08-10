Samsung Unveils Galaxy Watch 5
Speaker 1: Watch me Speaker 2: And today I'm super excited because I got access to the brand new galaxy. Watch five, let's set it up. [00:00:30] I can easily transfer data with smart switch, just like that. It even presets my old watch face. And let's see what new ones we've got. You can personalize your watch face using photos and stylish clocks with intricate colors and details. This one is my favorite. [00:01:00] The new galaxy watch five comes in two sizes and four colors. And for the first time in our wearables, the galaxy watch five series is equipped with Sapphire crystal, a premium material that makes your watch five tough. So we can keep up with your active lifestyle. Our galaxy watch five also has an advanced workout algorithm that helps you track many different workouts. It can help you understand your help putting valuable insights at your [00:01:30] fingertips, and you can even track how your body composition changes over time. One of the best parts of our galaxy watches is the sleep tracking technology. It helps me monitor different stages of sleep, detecting snoring, and even tracking my blood oxygen levels and heart rate. That way I can figure out how deeply I'm sleeping through the night Speaker 2: And all of that health data comes together in Samsung health. Speaker 2: The app is a hub where you can find insights about your health and wellness. [00:02:00] It also delivers personalized health and coaching programs to better understand your habits in order to better manage your overall health. And now galaxy watch five can track those health metrics with more accuracy. The galaxy watch five has an increased surface area, which makes more contact with your wrist, helping it provide more accurate readings. It also comes with our advanced bioactive sensor, which combines three sensors into one its smaller design [00:02:30] delivers enhanced performance powered by a single chip. It can track your heart rate, body composition, sleep and more. It's groundbreaking tech right there on your wrist. The galaxy watch five really is all about you, your needs and your health. And today we're excited to introduce the addition of an all new temperature sensor to our galaxy. Watch five, to tell you more back to you, Kim, Speaker 3: [00:03:00] The galaxy watch five series is packed with innovative hardware and software that work together to meet your needs. As Dylan mentioned, the galaxy watch five comes with an all new infrared temperature sensor. It's an innovation that will expand what our wearables can do. We plan to work with developers to explore and unlock new ways to use this sensor. So you can benefit from it in the near.

