Samsung turns the S Pen into a remote control

CNET News Video
Samsung turns the S Pen into a remote controlSamsung demos the new Note 9 S Pen. The new stylus supports Bluetooth, captures snaps and is able to play and pause videos.
Transcript
Since the very first Note, the S Pen has been an essential tool for power users who want to do more with their smartphones. And, as you just saw, the newest pen has some pretty cool new functions. That's because, now, it supports Bluetooth Low Energy. To turn it into the ultimate remote control. [APPLAUSE] With some help from our partners, we've beefed up the S Pen. Now you can use it to play and pause YouTube videos. So I don't smudge the screen with my greasy pizza hands. It captures Snaps in Snapchat. Take your selfie game to the next level. Or flip through some slides in Microsoft PowerPoint, while working the room. Speaking of working the room, You can even use it to control something much, much bigger. In fact, I've been controlling this presentation, with my S pen. [APPLAUSE] I know, pretty cool, eh? Check it out. I can go backwards, [BLANK_AUDIO] I can go forward, all with the simple click of the S Pen. [APPLAUSE]