Samsung shows off the Fold, Galaxy S10

Welcome to Alphabet City, this is the show that covers everything to do with Alphabet.
Alphabet happens to own lots of companies like Loon, X, Waymo and Google.
I'm your guide, Iyaz Akhtar and you are the incredible audience.
Today we're talking about self-driving cars, the Pixel Lite, your comment and more But first off, let's talk about what Samsung did.
Onto Galaxy Gateway.
Samsung introduced the Galaxy S10.
All the leaks and all the rumors were true.
Next up.
Uptown Updates.
Alright, let's talk a little bit about the 5G model Since we didn't know a lot about it.
The S10 5G has a massive 6.7 in screen.
With a fourth camera on the back, inside is a 4500 MAh battery.
Ugly you cannot expand the storage on the 5G version.
It's first landing at Verizon in the second quarter, then it'll make it's way to the other carriers.
The rest of the line up it's what we;ve seen late.
There's the S10E, the S10 and the S10 plus.
Iris scanning is gone, you'll have to rely on the fingerprint sensor for biometrics.
As for everything else, lets just put up the spec sheet.
Pause this part if you want to read all of the things.
You know what was amazing?
Samsung showed off the galaxy fold, first thing.
It looked really slick in tablet mode.
When open, you get a 7.3 inches screen and a 4.2 by 3 aspect ratio So it's kind of on the square side.
There's a big cutout for its two forward facing cameras on the right.
When it's closed, the Fold has a 4.6 inch display with one camera on the front.
On the back are the three rear cameras.
Inside, you'll find 12 gigabytes of RAM, and 512 gigs of space.
The craziest thing of all is that Samsung actually announced a date when you can buy this.
April 26th and it will cost just $1980 dollars.
The rest of Samsung's announcements didn't really have much to do with Android, so check out Cnet if you are interested.
On to Uptown Updates.
Here's something we haven't talked about on this show, the Pixel Lite.
A report from Nikkei says Google will introduce a lower-priced phone this year.
As for that price, the report says it should be cheaper than the $750 iPhone XR.
Other rumors say the Pixel Lite Like the cost somewhere between $400 and $500.
There has been images floating around for several months of a plastic-looking pixel which could be this lower priced phone.
It carries the code name Sargo.
Now recently Sargo popped up On Geekbench.
It apparently has two gigs of ram and eight core com dom processor.
The new K report also says Google will introduce a new version of Google home, a new security camera and a smart watch this year.
There's a new California DMV report about self driving cars.
It turns out that Waymo vehicles go for around 11,000 miles before a human driver would take over driving duties General Motors Cruise vehicles run around 5,000 miles.
Then there's Apple, its human drivers intervened once every 1.1 miles, yikes.
Evan Blass has shared images of the LG G8 ThinQ.
Yep, it's a thrilling phone design through and through, drink it in, man.
Let's talk about a new Android tablet from Samsung.
It's called the Samsung Galaxy Tab S5E.
We're looking at a pretty slick design with fin bezels all the way around.
It comes in three colors, black, silver, and gold.
The Tab S5E ships with Samsung's new One UI on top of Android Pie.
If you've got a Galaxy phone, you'll be able to receive calls and texts from the tab.
This tablet starts at 399.
It will be available in the second quarter of this year.
On to Comment Cove.
This is the part of the show where we shine a spotlight at the most amazing audience in the world that would be you guys.
Rudy says, just and idea but you don't think Samsung is allowing all these leaks out on purpose?
Maybe to keep the focus off something more innovating?
Well, it's working.
Super User thinks, Samsung is leaking this stuff to generate hype Blazing Jaws says, Samsung needs a diaper!
Folks, I think you're all correct.
Sometimes I think these leaks are to manage expectations.
Thanks to everyone for writing in.
If you've enjoyed your stay in Alphabet City, please like and subscribe.
I'm Iyaz Aktar, and I'll see you online.
Hey, you're still here.
Let's [UNKNOWN] in one more bit of news.
Google will be hosting a keynote at the Game Developer's conference on March 19th.
Maybe we'll see the return of Project Stream.
Let us know what you want to see from Google and GVC.
Okay, bye.
