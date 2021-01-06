Samsung reveals MicroLED for giant, high-end TVs

Transcript
Transcription not available for Samsung reveals MicroLED for giant, high-end TVs.

TECH SHOWS

The Apple Core

96 episodes

Alphabet City

92 episodes

CNET Top 5

863 episodes

The Daily Charge

972 episodes

What the Future

348 episodes

Tech Today

1392 episodes

LATEST NEWS

All latest news

Samsung reveals MicroLED for giant, high-end TVs

4:58

Samsung shows new Mini-LED tech for QLED TVs

5:34

Samsung introduces new accessibility features for TV experience

3:09

Samsung's solar-charged remote made from recycled plastic

2:13

Apple AirPods compared: AirPods Max or AirPods Pro

17:22

The year that was: 2020 in tech

9:56

MOST POPULAR

All most popular

Most anticipated tech of 2021

1:34

Galaxy S10E is worth every penny

8:29

The tech we lost in 2020

5:38

Riding the Walkcar, the 'laptop with wheels'

4:23

Tech trends we want to see in 2021

1:39

Make sure your electric car gets the range promised

7:12

LATEST PRODUCTS

All latest products

Riding the Walkcar, the 'laptop with wheels'

4:23

Vizio Elevate soundbar lifts the roof with Dolby Atmos

3:37

AirPods Max hands-on: New noise-canceling king

9:06

Apple AirPods Max headphones go big on sound and features

7:06

Hands-on with the first folding-screen laptop, the Lenovo X1 Fold

4:29

Super Nintendo World is coming to Japan in February: Here's what will be there

6:28

LATEST HOW TO

All how to videos

The Cheapskate's 7 favorite holiday gifts

3:23

How to win Black Friday in 2020

1:46

Amazon Prime Day 2020: Everything you need to know

2:20

Making the iMac even better with these 3D printed hacks

4:40

Why Apple says don't cover your laptop camera

5:06

iPhone SE: 5 cinematic camera tricks

7:54