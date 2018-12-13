Samsung Q9 TV goes against OLED with LCD's best picture yet
Transcript
Samsung makes a lot of high end TV's, but this is the highest.
The 65 inch Q9 costs more than three grand, and the 75 inch version will set you back five.
So what do you get for all that cash?
A hell of a lot of TV I'll start with design because that's what separate the Q9 from the pack.
This set is thicker than most from the side but from straight on its ultra minimal.
With a super thin metal border around the screen.
The low slung stand looks sleeker than those spindly legs found on most TV's.
And the silver remote has a high end feel too.
With a metal finish and just a few buttons Around back the TV doesn't have any HDMI connections or even a power cable.
Instead there's just a thin wire that runs to this external connection box.
The idea is to connect all your gear like a cable box, gaming console or whatever, to the connection box and stash it out of sight, leaving just the TV in its minimalist glory.
Samsung's unique ambient mode, you can have something pleasing to leave on the TV even when it's turned off.
Samsung Smart TV system is solid with plenty of apps and shortcuts arranged in a bar that pops up along the bottom of the screen.
The TV also supports voice controls if you speak into the remote.
But don't expect Samsung's Bixby to be as versatile as the Google Assistant found on other TVs.
As you'd expect from a television this expensive, the Q9 also has a phenomenal picture.
Its full-array local dimming manages to deliver super-deep black levels in excellent contrast.
While its light output is among the brightest I've ever measured.
It looks punchy with regular TV but really shines with the best high dynamic range video.
Where it outperformed the other LCD sets I compared it to.
It also looked better from off-angle and under bright room lighting.
Despite all that image quality technology however, it doesn't match the picture quality of OLED-based TVs, which delivered better contrast and uniformity in my tests.
The Samsung Q9 is a spectacular performer with unique design and features, but most high-end TV shoppers should stick with OLED.
TVsSamsung
Up Next
Vizio P-Series Quantum leaps ahead of the picture quality pack
1:34
Samsung Q900 85-inch 8K TV hands-on: A beautiful beast
2:30
LG B8 is the 2018 OLED TV to buy
1:55
Vizio E series is picture-quality king of the budget TVs
1:31
TCL 5-Series TV is more about style and smarts than picture
1:26
Samsung's first 8K TV is an 85-inch beast
1:33
Sony's Master series offers TVs 'closer to the creator's intent'
1:29
Vizio's P-Series aims for higher style, better picture
1:39
Vizio M-Series is an affordable TV with an excellent picture
1:36
Samsung Q8 TV has a great picture, and even matches your wall