Samsung heir formally accused of bribery, Nintendo's Fils-Aime says The Switch won't oust 3DS: Tech Today
Acting Samsung President Jay Y. Lee may be arrested in connection with a multi million dollar government bribery allegation. Also in today's tech news Nintendo says the 3DS will still be supported after the Switch is released and the Chinese government tightens grip on Android app stores.
