Samsung Goes Bigger With 77-Inch QD-OLED, 98-Inch QLED TVs

Jan 4, 2023 TVs

So ole TVs have the best picture quality, but until now, Samsung's QD OED models were only available in a 55 and 65 inch sizes. This is the bigger version. It's a 77 inch QD OED TV from Samsung brand new for 2023. Of course, with that larger screen size, you're gonna get a more immersive picture. Samsung says it has all the picture quality additions and improvements on the 55 and 65 inch sizes, [00:00:30] which include crucially that quantum dot color. So it does have wider color range, more punchy colors than a standard uh OLED tv. But again, the difference is not massive from what I've seen. Now the other thing on these TVs is that they do have a different finish on the screen. So Samsung's finish on its cutie ole TVs in the past hasn't been quite as dark. It doesn't do as good of a job in bright lighting as we've seen from other ole TV manufacturers like lg. Now we don't know if they've actually improved [00:01:00] that this year. Samsung says that information is coming a little bit later. A lot of the other specs and details and pricing and avail availability on this TV are also to be determined. But bottom line, there's a new screen size in OLE at 77 inches for Samsung's cutie OED to better compete against the LG OED screens, which are available in a wide variety of size from 48 all the way up to 97 inches. There's a few other Samsung TVs here, so let's take a look. Speaker 1: So the second new TV that Samsung's introducing in 2023 [00:01:30] is a new size in their eight K neo Q L E D series. Now this has eight K resolution. I'm not a gigantic fan, but again, with this screen size it's gonna be ridiculously expensive anyway. Samsung says it's brighter. There's more local dimming zones than previous versions, but the main thing is it's an AK TV at 98 inches. So again, absolutely gigantic. Of course, Samsung also offers AK TVs in smaller sizes and 98 inch TVs in 4K resolution. But this is the first to combine the two. And finally, Samsung is [00:02:00] introduced a new screen size in its micro L E D tv. Now behind me it's a 76 inch micro L E D tv, the first of its kind. Samsung also says this is the first kind that can actually be installed with a normal person instead of having to get a custom installer to your house to set up the tv. Speaker 1: This guy can just be unboxed. Now micro l e d is extremely expensive. It's an entirely new type of display technology, different from oed, different from Q L E D, but Samsung promises really, really excellent picture quality, perfect black levels, exceedingly [00:02:30] bright. This TV has 4K or higher than 4K resolution. Samsung hasn't told me exactly what and also crucially, this is a very small screen size for micro l e d might have known the wall, which is 146 inch micro L E D tv. There's even larger sizes they've shown in the past. But this is a more normal size. Again, a normal person won't be able to afford it. It's gonna be extremely expensive cuz of its micro L E D technology. But they're getting it down into a size where you don't need an entire wall to set it up. There's also a 50 inch micro L E D [00:03:00] TV here on display. They won't say whether that's going on sale as well as a 63 and other sizes even larger. So they're expanding this micro L E d. Again, it'll be extremely expensive, but at least now they're getting the screen sizes to areas that actual people can put in their homes.