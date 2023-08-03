Samsung Galaxy Watch 6: Full Review 6:10 Watch Now

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6: Full Review

Aug 3, 2023 Smartwatches

Speaker 1: The Galaxy Watch Six is the perfect example of what's old is new again, the bezel is back on the six Classic and the regular Galaxy Watch six looks and feels pretty much the same as last year's model. I've been testing both the six and the six Classic and they share the same internal specs with the main differences being build material that rotating bezel and of course the price Bezel enthusiasts brace yourself because this satisfying is $100 [00:00:30] more. Now the watches come in a small and a large size. I'm wearing the small version of both. That's the 40 millimeter on the six and the 43 millimeter on the classic and my wrist measures 152 millimeters. All the sensors are the same as the Galaxy Watch five, heart rate, body composition and skin temperature. They both have L T E versions so you can use the watch and stay connected when you're away from your phone. Speaker 1: So what's different software, bigger screens and a slightly longer lasting battery, but not by much. [00:01:00] Samsung's upgraded the Amla displays to a higher resolution than last year and they're also physically bigger too. Absolutely no complaints there, but it is the maximum screen brightness that's really been the most helpful for me and it hits a maximum 2000 knits that's twice as bright as the watch five and watch five Pro. Now this means you can see the display much more easily in the sunlight and the always on display is also brighter. That is super helpful for me during outdoor workouts, which was one of my complaints about last year's watches because I just couldn't see that [00:01:30] display well enough when I was out on a run. But that bigger and brighter screen naturally brings up the battery life question. Samsung quotes the same runtime for both watch sizes actually, so up to 30 hours with the always on active and 40 hours with it off. Speaker 1: Did I meet those numbers in my testing? I got a maximum of 27 hours with the always on display active. Now that's with notifications, sleep tracking, and a 30 minute G P s workout. Without L T e, if I had a bit of a heavier day's use, that's more like 24 [00:02:00] hours, slightly better than the watch five, but really not by that much and it takes just over an hour to charge from flat to full using the charger. Or you can of course use reverse wireless charging, which is always a bonus with the Galaxy Watch. If you want the longest lasting battery, that's still the Galaxy Watch five Pro. Samsung is keeping that in the lineup and that lasts two and a half to three days with similar use. Okay, it's finally time to talk about that bezel and I'm happy to have it back because it makes navigation so much more fun and practical, especially [00:02:30] if you're wearing gloves or you have sweaty or wet fingers. Speaker 1: It is slimmer than the Galaxy Watch four classic bezel and it generally looks more sleek overall, but it doesn't do anything new. It's not exciting. It should really never have left the Galaxy Watch series. The regular watch six has a touch bezel around the edge of the screen so you can move your finger around to get the same effect as the physical bezel. But one unexpected big perk for me is this new Watchband design. It's a one click button so you can swap bands in and out really easily [00:03:00] and it is retrofitted so you can still use those older spring pin bands and the new bands are also backwards compatible with older watches. I also appreciate that the watch bands sit a little bit more flush with the body and it's generally a very comfortable watch to wear, especially this hybrid leather band on the classic. Speaker 1: These are the first watches to run wear OSS four, but at the time of recording two of the flagship apps with this update aren't available yet. Gmail and Calendar. WhatsApp is there though, and the watch is also running one UI five watch [00:03:30] on top of Wear OSS four, such a mouthful and that has a couple of Galaxy Watch exclusive features including extra sleek coaching features and emergency s o s to send your location when it detects a fall. Now you also don't need to reset your watch when you switch to a new phone, which is kind of a big deal, especially if you upgrade a lot and Samsung Wallet replaces Samsung paid, so you can add digital keys and membership cards to the watch. If you have a flip or a fold five, you can control the camera in flex mode, but you don't need to feel left out if you have an older Galaxy phone. [00:04:00] This is the S 22 Ultra and I still get camera controls including zooming with the bezel, which is kind of nice and universal Gestures is one of those hidden features I really think needs more airtime. Just like assistive touch on the Apple Watch, you can control the Galaxy Watch with gestures if you can't touch the screen or press buttons Speaker 1: Like I alluded to earlier, there really isn't much new when it comes to the health and fitness side on the Galaxy Watch six, only a new track run workout type and you can now create custom workouts. It's still auto detects activities like running, [00:04:30] swimming, walking, and Samsung quietly added back in cycling. Yay. The personalized heart rate zones for running is part of one UI five watch, so that means it's also coming to older Galaxy watches from the four and five, but this is something that Apple, Fitbit and Garmin have had for a while now, so it's really just playing catch up. The new sleep tracking features are just bringing the watch up to speed with the others on the market. Really the biggest change that I noticed was displaying your sleep score on the watch. Yes, you do need to charge this watch every day to track sleep, but fortunately [00:05:00] if you are running low at the end of the day, an eight minute charge should give you enough juice to get through the nights. Speaker 1: The Galaxy Watch six now supports irregular heart rhythm notifications, but you will need a Galaxy phone to use this feature and to use the E C G. Now you can get the Samsung Health Monitor app on other Androids by installing an A P K, but technically it's not supported. And if you want more analysis on sensor accuracy, I've got all of those details in my text review linked in the description. Suffice to say, because the sensors are all the same as the watch five really isn't that much new to say, [00:05:30] so buy it, skip it, or try it. I would say try it if you are upgrading from an older Galaxy watch before the series four that happens to run tizen. If you have a Galaxy Watch four or five look, it doesn't really make that much sense to upgrade unless you get an amazing trade-in deal and you do want a little bit more battery life and a slightly bigger screen because don't forget you're getting the main software updates anyway, once once UI five watch arrives later in the year. Thanks so much for watching. I hope this review was helpful for you. As always, I love to answer any questions that I didn't get to in this [00:06:00] review, down in the comments, so let me know what else you wanna know and I'll catch you next time.