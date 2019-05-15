Samsung Galaxy Note 10 info leaking

[MUSIC]
Welcome to Alphabet City.
This is the show that covers everything to do with alphabet.
Alphabet happens to own lots of companies, like Verily, Chronicle, Waymo, and Google.
I'm your guide, Iyaz Akhtar, and you are the phenomenal audience.
You see?
I got a T-shirt for you guys.
Today, we're talking about the new OnePlus phone, Chromebooks, your comments, and more, but first up It's Note 10 time.
On to Galaxy Gateway.
Samsung recently announced two new camera sensors.
One at 64 mega pixels, the other at 48.
So of course, this got people thinking.
What will Samsung do with this 64 mega pixel sensor?
Could it end up in the upcoming Galaxy Note 10?
Well very reliable leaker Ice Universe tweeted, To be sure, Samsung Note10 will not use the 64MP sensor.
Ice universe also wrote, this is not necessarily a bad thing.
For example, a 48MP sensor is not used in the S10, but the S10's camera performance is better than any 48MP mobile phone.
Speaking of the Note 10, there seems to be some new details about the phone.
Mobielkopen found a benchmark that suggests that the next Note will feature a screen with a 19:9 aspect ratio.
The current note has a pathetic ratio of 18.5 to 9. So far, the report say the next note will come in to screen sizes 6.28 inches and 6.75 inches.
There will also be an LTE and 5G version of both.
By the way, the current node has a 6.4 inch screen Here's a new thing we're trying out.
We're going to shine a spotlight on the most amazing audience, you guys, throughout the show.
Looking at comment cove, Cruise Addiction's says someone found out if you turn off digital well being, it makes your Pixel 3 XL way faster.
I turned the feature off on my wife's Pixel 2 XL And my pixel 3XL they were way faster.
How come Google couldn't figure that out.
Are they going to fix digital well-being?
So I looked into this over on Reddit.
There are a couple of posts that say the same thing turning off digital well-being.
Did provide a huge performance bomb, plus stability improvements.
One of the writer just said that a Pixel community manager from Google has reached out to them and asked for a bug report from their phone.
If any of you have found that your pixels are running better.
Just turning off digital well being.
Let us know.
Maybe we can feature you on an upcoming episode.
Let's keep talking about phones.
The oneplus7 Pro is here.
Take a look at it.
So pretty no notches or cutouts instead, the selfie camera pops out of the body.
The screen is kind of like a Galaxy phone with a curved display.
photo quality was also really good.
rivaling Google's night site.
On the Pixel.
CNET's Lynn La says the $670 OnePlus 7 Pro is the best Android phone value of 2019.
The full review is up at CNET.
Let's talk about some odds and ends with Uptown Updates.
Announced in the olden days of [UNKNOWN] 2017 Google Assistant is finally coming to the Sonos One speaker and Beam soundbar.
Roll out is happening int he US first, with more markets later.
These Sonos devices also have Amazon Alexa on board, So Alexa and assistant on one device best of both worlds right?
Now you have to choose which one you use during setup.
Wow.
To all of you Chromebook fans, there was a bit of IO news that slipped by me.
Apparently, all Chromebooks launched in 2019.
Will be Linux ready right out of the box.
If you're curious, you don't need to dual boot to use Linux programs.
You can run both Chrome OS and Linux programs at the same time.
Soon you'll be able to watch YouTube premium shows like the awesome Cobra Kai For free, what's the catch?
You'll have to sit through ads, who will express is being phased out in favor of Google Shopping later this year, you'll be able to buy products shown on YouTube videos.
Waymo is working with Lyft will get 10 Waymo self driving cars in the Phoenix area Lyft users will be able to pick a Waymo directly from the Lyft One more stop at comment cove.
David says I personally disagree with the boring look of the Pixel 3 a. I have not upgraded my Pixel 2 XL because of the notch fad that is going on right now.
The boring look is actually one of the most enticing reasons for me to upgrade.
I still enjoyed the video So thank you for that.
Hey, David, thanks for your take on the Pixel 3a.
Also a big thanks to everyone for writing in.
If you've enjoyed your stay in Alphabet City, please like and subscribe.
I'm Iyaz Akhtar, and I'll see you online.
